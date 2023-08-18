Sam Asghari cites ‘irreconcilable differences’ in divorce from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has commented on his newly announced divorce from Britney Spears.

After reports circulated it was confirmed on Thursday (17 August) that the two were parting ways after 14 months of marriage.

In a petition filed on Wednesday (16 August), and as seen by BBC News, Asghari, 29, cited “irreconcilable differences” between himself and the 41-year-old ‘Toxic’ singer.

According to the BBC, Asghari has asked for spousal support from Spears and his attorney’s fees.

“Shit happens”

Posting about it on Instagram on Thursday Asghari said: “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

He concluded that “Shit happens,” before asking for people to be “kind and thoughtful.”

Spears has yet to comment directly on the split but has continued to post on social media. On Wednesday she posted about buying a horse.

Reports have also emerged that Asghari was attempting to change the prenup. Allegedly, he was threatening to release videos of Spears.

In response, a representative for Sam Asghari told The Hollywood Reporter: “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos.

“However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

“Extortion is illegal”

Since news of the pair’s split broke a comment from Oscar winner, Octavia Spencer, has gone viral.

After Spears and Asghari got engaged in 2021 the Help actress commented: “Make him sign a prenup.”

She later apologised to the couple and clarified she had meant to have been funny. After the reports concerning Asghari challenging the prenup Spencer commented online that “Extortion is illegal.”

Spears and Asghari met on the set of her ‘Slumber Party’ video in 2016.

The ‘Stronger’ singer and the personal trainer wed on 9 June 2022 in a ceremony attended by the likes of Madonna and Paris Hilton.

The mum-of-two is preparing to publish her memoir The Woman in Me this October.

Attitude has approached representatives for Spears for comment.