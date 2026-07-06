Carl Cashman vows Lib Dems are ‘fiercely pro-trans rights’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Carl Cashman tells Attitude the Liberal Democrats are “fiercely pro-trans rights”, as he re-establishes himself as one of the most outspoken LGBTQ+ allies in UK politics.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude at the 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways the Liverpool Lib Dem leader doubles down on his support for trans people.

“I think standing with the trans community most importantly. We are a party that is fiercely pro-trans rights because trans rights are human rights,” says Cashman.

“We have also always stood with the LGBTQ+ community” – Carl Cashman says about the Liberal Democrats

“We have also always stood with the LGBTQ+ community. I was recently quoted in an article saying that about 80 per cent of Lib Dem members are gay… but that’s not the reason why we’re supportive of our community.

“We’re supportive because there have always been LGBTQ+ people, and there will always be trans people. There always have been, and there always will be. We make sure that we’re vocal for them and that we stand up for them,” he adds.

Cashman is one of three Attitude cover stars marking the 10th anniversary of the Attitude Pride Awards, and at the 2026 ceremony we honoured our 100th winner.

Cashman calls for “positive masculinity” in his Attitude cover interview

Carl Cashman on the cover of Attitude magazine (Images: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid)

In his cover interview, the Lib Dem called for “positive masculinity”, warning that too many isolated young men are being drawn into the online manosphere.

Speaking to Attitude ahead of the 2026 event, Cashman revealed he is working with centre-right think tank Bright Blue on a “manifesto for positive masculinity”, which aims to understand why some young men are being drawn towards far-right politics.

“We live in a world now where people are very isolated, particularly young men, and when they get isolated, they’ve got one place to go, which is online,” Cashman says. “Then, you know, they see the world through the prism of this manosphere.”

Rob Jetten praises Cashman for his Attitude cover

Following the release of his cover interview on Friday 3 July 2026, Cashman has received moving praise online for his stance as a straight man on LGBTQ+ issues.

The cover interview reached Rob Jetten, the first publicly gay Prime Minister of the Netherlands, who DM’d Cashman on Instagram following its release.

“Great interview with Attitude magazine,” Jetten wrote, which the UK politician later shared on his Instagram Stories, describing the message as “surreal”.