Rosie Jones has called on fans to support LGBTQ+ young people amid rising hostility towards the community, urging people to donate to charity Just Like Us’ winter appeal.

The comedian has partnered with the LGBTQ+ young people’s charity to encourage supporters to “stand with” young queer people and help ensure they feel safe, accepted and supported.

It amid growing concerns about anti-LGBTQ+ bullying, including rising levels of extreme anti-LGBTQ+ bullying in schools.

“Please donate whatever you can to Just Like Us’ winter appeal” – Rosie Jones

Jones said: “Now is not the time to be silent. I am standing with LGBTQ+ young people. Please donate whatever you can to Just Like Us’ winter appeal. You will change the lives of queer young people, and that’s what really matters right now.”

Donations to the appeal are currently being doubled, up to a total of £15,000, thanks to a generous donor who is match-funding contributions.

Just Like Us works with four in five secondary schools and thousands of primary schools across the UK, delivering programmes designed to improve LGBTQ+ inclusion and tackle bullying. The charity also supports LGBTQ+ young adults through training, mentorship and opportunities to build connections with others in the community.

The importance of that work is reflected in the experiences of the young people it supports.

“I feel like I’m now a part of a community of people that I can call friends” – Phoebe, who has benefited from the charity’s programmes

Phoebe, who has benefited from the charity’s programmes, explained how finding a supportive community had transformed her experience of growing up queer.

“I feel like I’m now a part of a community of people that I can call friends, and I think that’s something that feels very anchoring when the world feels so scary,” she said.

“I have a group of people that I can come back to, and it’s changed a huge amount for me. There was one point when I was in my teens where I did feel really lonely, and I think to be surrounded by people that are like me and listen to me and understand me is just a really incredible thing.”

“As a charity, we rely on donations to continue delivering our vital programmes in schools across the UK” – Laura Mackay, chief executive of Just Like Us

Another young person supported by the charity, Jack, said its work had helped him develop confidence and become more comfortable advocating for himself.

“I just wasn’t confident enough to put myself out there, and to speak up for myself, and to ask for what I needed. Just Like Us has really helped me with that,” he said.

Laura Mackay, chief executive of Just Like Us, thanked Jones for using her platform to highlight the challenges facing LGBTQ+ young people.

“We are grateful to Rosie Jones for speaking up for LGBTQ+ young people and highlighting that, amidst a rollback of societal LGBTQ+ inclusion, they need our support now more than ever,” she said.

“As a charity, we rely on donations to continue delivering our vital programmes in schools across the UK. Demand for our programmes is rising and global anti-LGBT+ funding now outstrips funding for LGBT+ causes.

Just Like Us runs Pride Groups in one in four UK secondary schools

“Your support will help us tackle anti-LGBT+ bullying and help LGBT+ young people feel safer to be themselves.”

Just Like Us runs Pride Groups in one in four UK secondary schools and delivers hundreds of talks on LGBTQ+ allyship each year, alongside its work supporting young adults.

Those wishing to support the campaign can donate to the charity’s winter appeal, with contributions doubled up to the £15,000 match-funding limit.

Donate to Just Like Us’ winter appeal here.