Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posts bizarre AI video of himself wrestling a Twinkie

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has shared an AI-generated video depicting himself shirtless and wrestling a Twinkie, in a social media post promoting his ‘Make America Healthy Again’ (MAHA) campaign.

The video was posted on X on Sunday under the title, “MAHAMania: Snack Down,” and is set to the song ‘Rollin” by Limp Bizkit.

In the clip, the US health and human services secretary appears in a wrestling ring facing an opponent dressed in a Twinkie costume. The character is shown holding a sign that reads: “I [heart] Junk Food.” The scene then shows the digital Kennedy kicking and throwing the Twinkie mascot to the floor before the match ends with him declared the winner.

The video forms part of Kennedy’s wider effort to promote the MAHA initiative

Text reading, “Eat Real Food,” appears on screen at the end of the video.

The video forms part of Kennedy’s wider effort to promote the MAHA initiative, a campaign focused on encouraging dietary changes and reducing consumption of highly processed foods. Kennedy has repeatedly argued that ultra-processed foods contribute to chronic disease in the United States and has said improving diet should be a central public health priority.

During his confirmation hearing for the cabinet role, Kennedy told lawmakers that his department would fund research examining links between food additives and illness but said the government would not restrict consumer choices.

“We need to … deploy NIH and FDA to doing the research to understand the relationship between these different food additives and chronic disease, so that Americans understand it and make sure that Americans are aware,” he said. “But I don’t want to take food away from anybody. If you like … a McDonald’s cheeseburger, Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them.”

Kennedy faced mockery for wearing jeans while filming a workout video with Kid Rock

“If you want to eat Hostess Twinkies, you should be able to do that, but you should know what the impacts are on your family and on your health,” he added.

Kennedy has used social media frequently to promote the MAHA campaign. Earlier promotional material included a video showing him exercising with musician Kid Rock while encouraging Americans to become more physically active and improve their diet.

The clip was released weeks after Kennedy faced mockery for wearing jeans while filming a workout video with Kid Rock.