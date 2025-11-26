Rob Jetten receives prestigious prize for his campaign to become the Netherlands’s first publicly gay prime minister

Rob Jetten has been awarded the prestigious Thorbecke Prize in recognition of his political prowess and historic campaign, positioning him to become the Netherlands’ first publicly gay prime minister.

The awarding body recognised Jetten for his growth from a more “technical” speaker into a convincing, accessible, and optimistic politician.

The awards ceremony took place on 24 November 2025 at the Dutch award venue Perscentrum Nieuwspoort in The Hague.

“It truly feels like a tremendous honour” – Rob Jetten on receiving the Thorbecke Prize

Jetten expressed his pride in an Instagram post yesterday (24 November): “Tonight I had the honour of receiving the 2025 Thorbecke Prize, and it truly feels like a tremendous honour.”

The Thorbecke Prize said he communicates “closely with society” both in Parliament and during election campaigns, particularly in leading his party, Democrats 66, to a major win in the recent Dutch election.

He continued: “This award feels especially meaningful because Hans van Mierlo was the first to receive it. His belief that politics can be more open, curious, and humane inspires me every day.”

“The Thorbecke Prize feels like a vote of confidence” – Jetten continues to work on politics that unite

Jetten added: “The Thorbecke Prize feels like a vote of confidence to continue working on a politics that unites: strong on substance, respectful in dialogue, and always focused on progress for everyone.”

The 38-year-old was elected party leader in 2023, becoming the youngest member of the party to lead the group to victory on 29 October.

Jetten celebrated the milestone with fiancé Nicolás Keenan in an Instagram post, thanking his partner for his support: “Dear Nico, thank you for your unconditional support… I cannot do this without you.”

