Ricky Gervais responds to criticism over trans jokes: ‘I think I’m right’

Ricky Gervais has pushed back against criticism of his comedy, including jokes about transgender people, saying he thinks he is right despite being a cis, white, heterosexual man.

In a recent BBC This Cultural Life interview, host John Wilson highlighted that Gervais’s stand-up often targets transgender people, along with disability and fat-shaming.

“That’s probably true, but that’s because I think I’m right,” the 64-year-old comic agreed. Gervais was clear that he believes no subject should be off-limits for comedians.

“I have a right to talk about those things” – Ricky Gervais on making jokes about minorities

“I have a right to talk about those things,” he said. “And there are jokes I certainly stand by. I can’t look back and say, ‘Oh, sorry about that, I said that when I was only 50.’”

Listeners were divided on social media, with some criticising the stand-up comedian. “His audience doesn’t get it. Many find him cruel, lacking empathy and, to be honest, not funny at all,” one said.

Others praised his comments. “They’ll never get it. Ricky and his audience have always got it, right back to The Office. He understands more about true diversity in his little finger than any of them,” a user wrote to X.

“The ones with beards and cocks” – Gervais mocking trans women

In 2022, Gervais’s Netflix stand-up special SuperNature received backlash after he made a joke about “old-fashioned women. They’re the ones with wombs.”

“Those fucking dinosaurs,” he continued. Mocking trans women, the comedian added: “I love the new women. They’re great, aren’t they? The new ones we’ve been seeing lately. The ones with beards and cocks.”

In a later moment in the episode, he claimed to be a trans ally. “Full disclosure: in real life, of course, I support trans rights.”

“Trans rights are human rights” – Gervais highlights his support for the transgender community

Gervais went on to highlight his support for all human rights, quoting “trans rights are human rights”. He encouraged trans people to use their “preferred pronouns” and to be the gender “that you feel that you are”.

He added: “But meet me halfway, ladies: lose the cock. That’s all I’m saying.”

