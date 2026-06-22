Republican Nancy Mace faces criticism over bizarre ‘TRANS MICE Act’ proposal

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace has sparked backlash over the ‘TRANS MICE Act’, amid confusion over transgenic mice… not transgender mice.

“Animals should not be used for radical transgender experiments,” wrote Mace on X on 18 June, unveiling her anti-“No hormones. No surgeries” to rodents policy.

“This is not science. This is ideological cruelty paid for by the American taxpayers,” Mace continued. “Our TRANS MICE Act ends it. No federal funds may be used to conduct, support, or fund research aimed at altering an animal’s biological sex.”

“No taxpayer dollars spent mutilating animals in the name of transgender ideology” – Nancy Mace wrote in her “TRANS MICE Act” announcement

Animals should not be used for radical transgender experiments.



This is not science. This is ideological cruelty paid for by the American taxpayers.



Our TRANS MICE Act ends it. No federal funds may be used to conduct, support, or fund research aimed at altering an animal's… pic.twitter.com/ef3tSuhO78 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 18, 2026

“No taxpayer dollars spent mutilating animals in the name of transgender ideology. This legislation brings accountability, ends taxpayer-funded cruelty, and ensures science serves the public, not ideology,” wrote the politician.

The post received a community note clarifying that “trans mice” commonly refers to transgenic mice used in scientific research, not transgender mice, which Mace rejected in the comment section.

The note under her post explained: “‘Trans mice’ refers to transgenic mice, not transgender mice. Transgenic mice are defined as mice that have incorporated foreign DNA into their genome, allowing for the study of gene function and disease mechanisms, particularly in cancer research.”

Mace rejected the community note insisting she wants to stop biological alteration to animals

Mace insisted that her bill concerns animal experiments related to transgender research. She responded: “This post is not about transgenic mice. It is about federally funded transgender-related experiments on animals.”

The TRANS MICE Act has been roasted by X users, with some asking the Republican if she had “gone totally mental”, with others claiming she had no idea what she was writing about.

“Republicans once again proving they have mental problems and are more concerned about what people have between their legs than the poor and starving of their constituents,” wrote one user on X.

“They hear trans in any word they think it’s about transgenders” – one user slammed Mace for her mice act

“This proves Republicans elect the dumbest of people,” penned another. “They hear trans in any word they think it’s about transgenders. These idiots probably think changing your car’s transistor means making your car gay.”

The comment section continued to harshly mock Mace, calling her “stupid”, with researchers chiming in, writing that it was “objectively one of the funniest things I’ve seen a real-life politician post.”

This is not the first time the South Carolina Representative has faced criticism over her anti-trans ideologies. In 2024, Mace referred to trans bathroom ban protesters as “tranny protestors”, and also wrongly chased a cisgender woman out of a public restroom.