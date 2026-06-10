St Helens Borough Council no longer celebrates Pride under Reform UK

George Woodward, the Reform UK leader of St Helens Borough Council, announced that the body will no longer support or promote Pride.

In a Facebook rant, he said the council no longer views Pride as “appropriate”, claiming the celebration has been tainted by “harmful transgender ideology”.

Woodward said he had “instructed officers to cease engagement”, alleging that transgender healthcare is harmful to children.

“St Helens Borough Council won’t be supporting or promoting Pride” – Reform UK’s George Woodward wrote to Facebook

“St Helens Borough Council won’t be supporting or promoting Pride. I have instructed officers to cease engagement with all aspects of the event,” wrote Woodward.

“We don’t consider celebrations of sexuality, especially those with left-wing political leanings such as Pride, to be appropriate for St Helens Borough Council to dedicate valuable officer resources,” he continued.

Targeting the trans community, Woodward claimed: “I am also deeply concerned that Pride has become affiliated with harmful transgender ideology.”

Woodward claimed that transgender healthcare “results in lifelong medical harm”

“As a council, we have a duty of care towards young children in the borough. Being affiliated with a movement that often results in lifelong medical harm in young impressionable children is not the direction in which I want St Helens Council to travel.”

“Individuals, the private sector and charities are welcome to continue to support the event as they deem appropriate,” Woodward concluded.

Woodward was elected leader of St Helens Borough Council following the May local elections, which saw Reform UK surge in votes.

Under Reform UK, Essex libraries were told to scale back the promotion of LGBTQ+ content and Pride events

Woodward’s actions follow a pattern of attempts by Reform UK councils to restrict LGBTQ+ visibility. Just last week, under councillor Chris Hossack, 74 libraries in Essex were told to scale back the promotion of LGBTQ+ content and Pride events.

Essex Pride condemned the move, writing on Facebook: “Pride isn’t about saying the LGBTQ+ community are better than anyone, it’s about us saying that we are proud of who we are despite people often telling us that we should be ashamed.”

In addition, following the May elections, Reform UK announced that councils under its control would no longer display Pride flags in or outside local authority buildings.

Protestors gather after Reform UK cancels annual Pride celebration

London’s only Reform UK council cancelled Havering’s annual Pride celebration, not flying the Pride flag at Havering Town Hall to mark the beginning of Pride month.

Despite this, opposition parties, unions and community groups united in a display of defiance, stating: “It will not erase the LGBTQ+ community in Havering.”