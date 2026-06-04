Reform UK urges Essex libraries to scale back Pride content

Under Reform UK, Essex County Council has urged libraries to scale back the promotion of LGBTQ+ content and Pride events.

Reform UK councillor Chris Hossack was elected to Essex County Council on 7 May 2026, following the recent local election results, which saw the party surge in votes.

In a verbal briefing, Hossack instructed workers to bar any events at the county’s 74 libraries that were not related to their day-to-day activities.

“This is very disturbing and alarming news” – Save Our Libraries Essex condemning Reform UK’s LGBTQ+ censorship

Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson for Save Our Libraries Essex condemned the move.

“This is very disturbing and alarming news,” the group said. “We see all sorts of other community events and organisations rightly promoted in our libraries. So what possible reason is there not to display Pride promotional material – it’s not as if it’s costing the library service anything?”

“Public libraries offer information for all, and should never allow politicians’ prejudices to limit their services,” Save Our Libraries Essex continued.

Save Our Libraries Essex raised concerns that we are entering a “Trumpian” censorship era

“It’s not just bigotry, it makes no sense from a business perspective. Pride gets people out and about and spending money in our towns and cities.”

“Where will this end up?” the group added, raising concerns that their free speech would be “attacked by importing Trumpian censorship”.

In a statement to social media, Essex Pride said the move suggests “LGBTQ+ people should be hidden away, rather than acknowledged as part of society,” arguing that libraries should remain spaces of “learning” and “inclusion” where people from all backgrounds are represented.

“It’s about us saying that we are proud of who we are” – Essex Pride raising concerns over the Library scale back

“Pride isn’t about saying the LGBTQ+ community are better than anyone, it’s about us saying that we are proud of who we are despite people often telling us that we should be ashamed,” they continued.

Reform UK councillor Chris Hossack, Essex County Council cabinet member for residents and community services, defended the decision.

As per the Colchester Gazette, he said: “Our libraries are spaces for everybody, for reading, learning and enjoyment in unity, and their shelves recognise authors, books and resources spanning a huge range of subjects, which we will endeavour to maintain.

“We need to be careful not to highlight any particular groups or theme” – Reform UK councillor Chris Hossack defending the LGBTQ+ restrictions

“With this in mind, we need to be careful not to highlight any particular groups or themes, so, mindful of this, and unless the activity is specific to libraries, we have taken a decision to pause promotion of such events at libraries via the council’s public-facing communication channels, including social media.”

Cutting back LGBTQ+ content from libraries is the latest stunt pulled by the Reform UK party, who have shown concerning censorship policies on Pride.

Following the May elections, councils controlled by Reform UK will be banned from displaying rainbow Pride flags in and outside of council buildings.

Zia Yusuf announced the Pride flag ban on councils controlled by Reform UK

The announcement was made by Reform UK’s chairman Zia Yusuf, who stated Pride, transgender and Ukrainian flags will be barred from display.

“This is about restoring dignity and impartiality to our public buildings,” Yusuf said. “Flags should represent everyone – not divide.”