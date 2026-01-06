Over 100 detained in Baku queer nightclub raid and left allegedly humiliated by police

Labyrinth nightclub, a queer-friendly venue in central Baku, Azerbaijan, was reportedly raided by police on December 27, with over 100 people detained in what is described as brutal conditions.

Detainees claim they were subjected to physical violence, harassment, humiliation and degrading treatment by police officers.

As per Qiy Vaar, a pro-queer rights Azerbaijani Instagram page, those arrested were kept outside in the cold for long periods, leading some people to lose consciousness.

Police have been accused of trying to extort money from detainees in exchange for their release

Allegations include hair being cut, a broken tooth, verbal abuse, threats and at least one reported case of sexual violence.

Police are also accused by Qiy Vaar of demanding bribes ranging from ₼50 to ₼100 (£21.80 to £43.80) in exchange for their release.

“State institutions carry out planned and mass raids by taking advantage of the queer community’s lack of legal and institutional protection,” Qiy Vaar wrote. “Community members state that similar police raids were carried out last year as well, and that such raids have a systematic nature.”

“We are deeply concerned” – ILGA-Europe expressing concern over the claims

Despite same-sex sexual activity being made legal in Azerbaijan in 2000, discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity is not banned, and same-sex marriage is not recognised.

ILGA-Europe expressed concern over the claims in a post on social media, writing: “We are deeply concerned.”

The LGBTQ+ organisation continued: “We stand in solidarity with the LGBTI community in Azerbaijan and support our member organisation in Azerbaijan, Qiy Vaar’s call for an urgent investigation and a public statement by the authorities.”

“Human rights and dignity must be upheld for everyone in Azerbaijan,” the body concluded.

“Someone urinated on their head” – one of the apparent detainees claimed

Last week, Qiy Vaar published a video of an alleged detainee who claimed police used anti-LGBTQ+ insults, forced degradation and other acts intended to humiliate individuals based on their sexual orientation.

“We were given an empty bottle and ordered to fill it with water from the toilet and drink it – all 106 of us,” they said. “When another girl had an epileptic seizure, she was taken to the toilet, shouted at and told: ‘You have no right to lose consciousness here.’”

The anonymous person also recalled: “One of my friends was insulted because of their sexual orientation, and someone urinated on their head.”

Attitude has not been able to independently verify these allegations. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has been contacted multiple times for comment.

