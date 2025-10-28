Queensland court lifts puberty blocker ban for minors, but future of trans healthcare remains uncertain

Queensland Supreme Court has overturned the ban on prescribing puberty blockers to minors, just months after the policy was introduced by the state government, though it’s future is uncertain.

After the court reversed the ban today (28 October), Queensland health minister Tim Nicholls said he may issue a new ministerial direction to largely reinstate the restriction.

Earlier this year, Queensland Health director-general Dr David Rosengren issued a draft directive preventing public doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and hormone treatments to new patients under 18 diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

“Justice has been achieved for those affected by the ban” – the 12-year-old girl’s mother who launched the legal challenge

The temporary ban followed the case of a 12-year-old trans girl who was unable to receive puberty blockers at the in October 2024. The mother, who cannot be named, who launched the legal challenge said that “justice has been achieved for those affected by the ban.”

Justice Peter Callaghan ruled in favour of overturning the directive, finding that it was unlawful and improperly made lacking the required independent decision-making. The judge said the order had been issued under the influence of the Health Minister, rather than through an autonomous process within Queensland Health.

According to News.com.au, outside court after the verdict, a group of supporters gathered. Matilda Alexander, president of the LGBTI Legal Service, read a statement from the mother: “This has been a harrowing and traumatising ordeal.”

“No teenager should ever have to go through something like this just to get the health care they need” – the mother on gender dysphoria healthcare for minors

She continued: “I’m incredibly relieved it is over, and that justice has been achieved for my child and the other young people affected by this government ban on gender-affirming care. No teenager should ever have to go through something like this just to get the health care they need.”

Despite the ruling, Health Minister Nicholls said the government’s position “remains unchanged.” He is considering a ministerial directive that would again restrict the use of puberty blockers.

Speaking in parliament, he emphasised that he was “satisfied it is appropriate and in the public interest” to reintroduce the ban through a new ministerial direction.

Minors already receiving hormone therapy will not be affected by either the overturning or any potential new directive. Only newly diagnosed patients under 18 with gender dysphoria would be restricted from starting treatment.

For now, access to puberty blockers for new patients under 18 in Queensland remains legal

An independent review of gender dysphoria practices is due by 30 November, 2025, and the government may base future policy on that report.

For now, access to puberty blockers for new patients under 18 in Queensland remains legal, but the government may issue a new directive.