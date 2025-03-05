Scissor Sisters’ Ana Matronic and Drag Race stars to lead protest against homophobia in Met Police

A protest is being organised to take place later this month against institutional homophobia in the Metropolitan Police, with a number of drag legends and queer stars set to participate.

The protest, which also aims to seek justice for the late drag artist Heklina who was found dead in her apartment in London in 2023, will take place on 31 March.

“We demand justice for Heklina and every person treated unfairly by London’s Metropolitan Police as a result of that force’s homophobia,” reads an Instagram post announcing plans for the protest.

The body of Heklina, real name Steven Grygelko, was discovered by her friend Joshua Grannell in April 2023. The pair of artists were in London to put on a performance of their drag show Mommie Queerest at Soho Theatre.

Just last month CCTV footage was released by the Met of three men who may have “vital information” about what happened, nearly two years after the artist’s death occurred.

Grygelko recently told the BBC that he was assigned a family liaisons officer by the Met at the time and was told he would receive weekly updates on the investigation but they did not respond to any of his subsequent emails to them.

“They just completely ignored us,” Grannell said. “I hate being the person who incorrectly would cry homophobia, if it’s not homophobia. But they have left me no choice.”

A month before Heklina’s death, a review by Baroness Casey into the Met found a number of issues based in institutional homophobia, racism and misogyny.

The protest, which begins at Big Ben, will feature a number of speakers including former Scissor Sisters member Ana Matronic, drag legend Peaches Christ and Drag Race stars Cheddar Gorgeous and Crystal.

“We demand answers, we demand justice and we demand better” – Crystal

“Heklina was one of the first people to give me an international booking, in SF, long before Drag Race, and I’ve remained a huge admirer,” Crystal said in a statement to Attitude. “I’m horrified to learn from Peaches about the huge failures of the Met police in the investigation and communication surrounding her death.

“Marginalised communities know first hand the bias that can be found within the police force – we demand answers, we demand justice and we demand better.”

The protest will begin 10am on 31 March, starting at Big Ben and marching along the Embankment to the Met Police headquarters where there will be speeches and peaceful protest.