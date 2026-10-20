Gay basketball player Isaac Humphries retires due to ongoing knee injury

Professional basketball player Isaac Humphries has announced his retirement after an ongoing knee injury forced him to step away from the sport.

Humphries, who came out as gay in 2022, retires at 28 after almost a decade as a professional basketballer.

Humphries shared an emotional farewell on social media, writing: “I’m so sad to say goodbye like this.

Isaac Humphries retires due to “continued knee injury”

“Sometimes life deals you cards that tell your story for you, and due to my continued knee injury I’ve had to make the incredibly difficult decision to retire.”

Due to his knee injury, he did not play in the Adelaide 36ers’ first eight NBL games of the season and ultimately felt he could no longer continue.

“I’ll miss my teammates. The laughs. The trenches. I’ll miss the fans, the noise, and the feeling of having an entire community behind you.”

When did Humphries come out as gay?

https://t.co/YTMc5bzLKc — Isaac Humphries (@IsaacHumphries7) November 15, 2022

Humphries came out publicly as gay in November 2022 while playing for Melbourne United in Australia’s NBL.

In a video shared by the professional basketball player of him speaking to his teammates, he said: “A few years ago I fell into a very dark place, a very lonely place – I couldn’t be who I am and I attempted to take my life and the main reason behind me becoming so low and being at that point was because I was very much struggling with my sexuality and coming to terms with the fact that I’m gay.”

“I decided that if I’m going to join a team then I’m going to come out publicly and just make sure people know that you can live and you don’t have to hide just because you’re an athlete.”

A career of advocacy

Since coming out, he has become an advocate for LGBTQ+ people in sport. He championed the NBL’s Pride Round, worked as an ambassador for mental health and suicide prevention, and supported fellow Australian basketballer Andrew Ogilvy when he came out as gay earlier this year.

Reflecting on his career in his retirement announcement, he said: “I gave so much of my life to this sport and it gave me a life I could never have imagined right back.”

“There is so much more to say, but for now, just thank you. I hope the identity I created lives on in every person who wears my jersey and in every place I was luck enough to call home.”

“It’s not exactly goodbye, but maybe an until I see you soon. So for now, and from your number 8, thank you.”

Adelaide 36ers pay tribute

Humphries’ team, the Adelaide 36ers, paid tribute to their “longest serving current player”, admitting that “he has been a major part of the journey that has seen the 36ers grow into the club we are today”. Humphries played for the team for six seasons.

“Through many milestones achieved in his career and countless contributions on and off the court, Isaac has left his mark on his teammates, coaches, staff and fans alike. A great player, but an even better human being,” the team wrote on social media.

“Thank you, Isaac, for everything you’ve given to the 36ers. It’s been a pleasure to be a part of your journey.”