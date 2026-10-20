Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar is launching at London’s O2 for Christmas

Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar is coming to London for the first time, opening at The O2 on 19 November ahead of the singer’s Christmas tour.

The London pop-up will be transformed into a festive bar, immersing guests in Mariah-inspired Christmas décor fit for the Queen of Christmas herself.

Visitors can expect interactive photo opportunities, exclusive festive merchandise and themed installations throughout the venue, making it a must-visit Christmas experience for fans.

“We’re making my holiday bars even more fabulous” – Mariah Carey brings her Holiday Bar to the London

Speaking about the experience, Carey said she loves finding new ways to share the Christmas magic with her fans.

“This year, we’re making my holiday bars even more fabulous and bringing the celebration to more cities than ever before! Think festive cocktails, wall-to-wall sparkle, and plenty of surprises. I can’t wait for everyone to celebrate with us!”

The wider Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar experience is expanding to eight cities this year, with London marking its first international destination. The other locations are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, Houston and San Diego.

A celebration of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

The limited-time event is being presented by Bucket Listers as a festive celebration of the Queen of Christmas and her iconic hit ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’.

“Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar has quickly become a beloved holiday tradition,” said Andy Lederman, founder and CEO of Bucket Listers.

“This year we’re taking the experience to an entirely new level, going international and doubling our amount of cities, introducing unforgettable new moments, and bringing even more of Mariah’s signature glamour and holiday magic to guests!”

The festive pop-up first launched in 2024 as Mariah Carey’s Black Irish Holiday Bar, appearing at Virgin Hotels in Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, New Orleans and New York.

For more information about Carey’s Holiday Bar in London and to join the waiting list for updates, visit the official sign-up page.