Drag Race legend Jiggly Caliente among trans icons to be honoured at Stonewall Inn

The International Imperial Court Council and National LGBTQ Task Force are inducting seven transgender icons into the National LGBTQ Wall of Honour at the historic Stonewall Inn today.

Among the honourees: the late RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente, alongside other trailblazing trans figures recognised for their leadership and legacy at a time of political uncertainty for the trans community.

Jiggly passed away on Sunday 27 April 2025 at the age of 44 after having her leg amputated a few days before.

“We continue to fiercely battle against attacks on our trans and non-binary communities” – Cathy Renna

Cathy Renna, Communications Director of the National LGBTQ Task Force said in a statement: “This year’s focus on transgender trailblazers and change makers underscores the importance of recognising our history and the current climate for our trans siblings.”

“As we continue to fiercely battle against attacks on our trans and non-binary communities, we are honoured to uplift their legacies,” she added.

The 2025 inductees:



* Ruddy Martinez: Puerto Rican trans woman, drag artist, activist and community matriarch who nurtured LGBTQIA+ youth.

* Chili Pepper: 1980s trans activist known for media appearances and AIDS awareness work.

* Lynn Conway: Transgender electrical engineer and computer scientist who was established in microchip design while advocating for equality in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

* Dr. Alan L. Hart: One of the first known recipients of gender-affirming surgery; a pioneering physician and writer.

* Jiggly Caliente (Bianca Castro-Arabejo): Filipino-American drag queen known from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who passed away in April 2025.

* The Lady Chablis: Black trans performer and entertainer famous for her role in Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.

* Sam Nordquist: Black trans man whose tragic death after torture in 2025 galvanised the community around violence against trans people.

Nicole Murray Ramirez, Founder of the Wall of Honour, said in a statement: “In these times, when there are radical and extreme campaigns trying to erase our transgender community, the Imperial Courts and Task Force are reminding us all that transgender people have not only always been here, but have also been some of our community’s most dedicated activists and leaders.”

The induction is especially timely given the surge in anti-trans legislation and threats to gender-affirming care at federal and local levels.

So far this year, The American Civil Liberties has tracked 597 anti-LGBTQ bills in the US – most of them taking direct aim at the trans community.

Just last week, the US Supreme Court upheld Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for trans minors, including hormone therapy and puberty blockers.

Another blow came last week, announcing that the ‘Press 3’ option on the LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention hotline will be terminated next month.

The Wall of Honour was founded in 2019 with 50 names to mark the 50th anniversary of Stonewall.

This year’s honourees will join a memorial of LGBTQ+ legends including Leslie Jordan, Gloria Allen, and Terrence McNally.