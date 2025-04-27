Jiggly Caliente dies aged 44: ‘Her legacy will continue to slay’

Jiggly Caliente has passed away today (Sunday 27 April 2025) at the age of 44, her family has said.

The star, who rose to fame on the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, died after having her leg amputated on Thursday (24 April).

Jiggly was also known for being a judge on Drag Race Philippines; her screen credits include Milkwater and The Queens.

“Profound sorrow”

In a statement posted to Jiggly’s Instagram account today, her family said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity. She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.

“Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.

“She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.”

“Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten”

In a statement, the RuPaul’s Drag Race team said on Instagram: “We are devastated by the passing of Jiggly Caliente, a cherished member of the Drag Race family.

“Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay –always. We’re holding her family, friends, and fans close in our hearts during this difficult time.”

The news follows a previous statement from Jiggly’s family that she had lost “most of her right leg” due a “severe infection”.

“Last month Bianca has experienced a serious health setback,” the statement read. “Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalised and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg.

“Because of these circumstances, Bianca will not be appearing in the upcoming season of

RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines, nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the

foreseeable future. Her recovery will be extensive.”