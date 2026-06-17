Pride in Surrey postpones 2026 festival citing funding cuts

Pride in Surrey organisers have announced they are postponing their 2026 festival, pushing it back to 2027 citing funding cuts.

What was set to bring LGBTQ+ people and their allies to Stoke Park in Guildford on 8 August has now been delayed until 11 September 2027.

In a statement issued across their social media, Pride in Surrey said the cost of living crisis, alongside other variables, has made it “impossible” to go forward with their 2026 plans.

“Rising costs and a decline in pledged corporate sponsorship have placed us in a challenging position” – Pride in Surrey postposing it’s 2026 festival

“Over recent months, rising costs and a decline in pledged corporate sponsorship have placed us in a challenging position, making it impossible to proceed with the parade and festival event,” wrote the organisation.

“We have been exploring additional funding options to support this year’s Pride and also different dates for 2026, but unfortunately this has not been feasible.”

“This year, many Pride events across the country have faced similar cancellations, and we sincerely appreciate your understanding during this difficult time,” they continued.

“Surrey County Council (SCC) made no difference to Pride in Surrey being postponed” – organisers citing the councils lack of support

Following a surge in news coverage, organisers posted a cryptic message to their Instagram, admitting Surrey County Council have had no involvement in this year’s cancelled celebration.

“We would like to clarify that Surrey County Council (SCC) made no difference to Pride in Surrey being postponed this year,” wrote the body.

Insinuating Surrey County Council have not acted to support the event, they continued: “Over recent years, SCC has made no attempt to clarify any opinions surrounding the event, other than an annual email to our chief executive detailing that they will not be attending.

Pride in Surrey tickets have reportedly been refunded

“Whilst we will always welcome SCC staff to enjoy our events, we have not invited SCC as an organisation to attend Pride or support it in any way this year.”

Pride in Surrey organisers said that all tickets had been refunded and thank their supporters and partners ahead of their 2027 event.