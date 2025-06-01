JADE leads JK Rowling call out on-stage as Mighty Hoopla crowd scream ‘F**k you’

Jade Thirlwall sent a clear message to JK Rowling during her performance at Mighty Hoopla music festival in London last night (Saturday 31 May 2025).

The former Little Mix star made her feelings about the Harry Potter author known as she introduced her song ‘FUFN (Fuck You for Now)’.

Before the song, she asked the 60,000 crowd to take part in a call and repeat as she “named some things, people, and I want you to shout ‘fuck you’ back to me.”

“I want to see you with middle fingers in the air” – JADE

“I want to see you with middle fingers up in the air,” the star told the audience, before listing “bad sex,” “misogyny,” “performative allyship,” “transphobia,” and “JK Rowling.”

To this, the audience chanted “fuck you.”

JADE at Mighty Hoopla (Image: Mighty Hoopla/Corinne Cumming)

‘FUFN (Fuck You For Now)’ is taken from Jade’s upcoming album That’s Showbiz Baby. Lyrics to the song include “You always think you know me best, you don’t; I need you to listen, but you won’t; talkin’ to you when you cut me off; usually, I would brush this off; something’s stirrin’ down inside my bones.”

That’s Showbiz Baby is set to be released on 12 September 2025.

