Journalists under threat in Turkey as 17 press organisations urge lawmakers to remove proposed anti-LGBTQ+ laws

Seventeen international press organisations have urged Turkey to remove proposed anti-LGBTQ+ laws from the 11th Judicial Package, which would puts journalists reporting on LGBTQ+ issues at risk.

The Reform Package is the latest collection of proposed legal changes that could impose prison sentences on trans people and same-sex couples.

The law is broader and more vague than Russia’s 2013 “gay propaganda ban,” posing serious risks to freedom of expression and press freedom.

Anyone who publicly promotes behaviours of LGBTQ+ identities could face up to three years in prison

Under the draft, anyone who publicly promotes behaviours or identities not deemed consistent with their sex assigned at birth could face one to three years in prison.

Same-sex couples holding engagement or wedding ceremonies could face years in prison, while penalties for public sexual acts or exhibitionism may rise from six months to one year to one to three years.

The proposed reforms also target the trans community, raising the minimum legal age for gender reassignment surgeries from 18 to 25.

Journalists reporting on LGBTQ+ issues, including human rights violations, sexual health, and Pride marches now risk criminal prosecution on the grounds of “promotion.”

Several violations against LGBTQ+ journalism have occurred in Turkey in 2025

Since 2025 was declared the “Year of the Family,” in the country, several violations against LGBTQ+ journalism have occurred.

Yıldız Tar, Editor-in-Chief of KAOS GL, the country’s largest LGBTQ+ news platform, was arrested, and the platform’s social media accounts were blocked for allegedly “publicly inciting to commit crimes.”

Additionally, journalists covering Istanbul Pride were detained and later prosecuted, along with at least 30 other people in the city.

The proposed provision would escalate rights violations further and criminalise reporting on LGBTQ+ issues and therefore affect journalistic integrity.

The press freedom organisations that signed the joint statement were:



– Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA),

– Dicle Fırat Journalists Association

– European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF)

– P24 Platform for Independent Journalism

– P24 Platform for Independent JournalismThe International Press Institute (IPI)

– Contemporary Journalists’ Association (ÇGD)

– Turkish Journalists Union (TGS)

– European Federation of Journalists (EFJ)

– Osservatorio Balcani e Caucaso Transeuropa (OBCT)

– International Federation of Journalists (IFJ)

– Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)

– PEN International

– The Foreign Media Association

– PEN Norway

– Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN)

– Media and Migration Association (MMA)

– DİSK Basın-İş Union.