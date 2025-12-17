Pornhub hackers access search history and account information of over 200 million users

Pornhub has been hacked, affecting over 200 million users, exposing the search history, email addresses, and viewing activity of premium members.

According to BleepingComputer, the hacking group ShinyHunters, based in the West and part of a larger cybercriminal community called The Com, is behind the breach.

The data is believed to predate 2021, the same year Pornhub stopped working with AI data analytics provider Mixpanel.

Pornhub passwords, payment details, and financial information were not leaked

Pornhub emphasised that passwords, payment details, and financial information were not exposed, but video URLs, video names, keywords, and timestamps were.

The incident began last month when Mixpanel suffered a breach on 8 November after an SMS phishing attack enabled access to the porn site’s analytics.

Pornhub announced the attack in a statement issued on 12 December: “A recent cybersecurity incident involving Mixpanel, a third-party data analytics provider, has impacted some Pornhub Premium users.”

“This was not a breach of Pornhub Premium’s systems” – Pornhub claimed the incident involved Mixpanel

They stated that this specific threat only affects Premium users: “It is important to note this was not a breach of Pornhub Premium’s systems. Passwords, payment details, and financial information remain secure and were not exposed,” they added.

Pornhub has launched an internal investigation with the support of its cybersecurity experts and has contacted Mixpanel for more information regarding the leak.

The accused claimed the breach did not originate with them: “Mixpanel is aware of reports that Pornhub has been extorted with data that that was allegedly stolen from us,” a spokesperson said.

“We can find no indication that this data was stolen from Mixpanel during our November 2025 security Incident or otherwise. The data was last accessed by a legitimate employee account at Pornhub’s parent company in 2023. If this data is in the hands of an unauthorized party, we do not believe that is the result of a security incident at Mixpanel.”

“We encourage all users to remain vigilant” – Pornhub is investigating the leak

“We can find no indication that this data was stolen from Mixpanel during our November 2025 security incident or otherwise,” they added.

The same hackers are believed to be involved in other high-profile attacks, including Scattered Spider’s hacks on M&S, the Co-op, and Harrods.

Pornhub has advised users to stay vigilant: “While our investigation is ongoing, we encourage all users to remain vigilant by monitoring their accounts for any suspicious emails or unusual activity.”

What does Pornhub Premium offer?

With Pornhub Premium, buyers can access over 100,000 Premium videos, with more being added to the library daily. Premium content comes from partners such as Brazzers, Mofos, Digital Playground, Backroom Casting Couch, Net Video Girls, Kink.com, and more.

Retailing at $14.99 (£11.20) a month, with some payment methods offering a free trial beforehand, the paid access has become popular among millions of users.

According to their official website, Pornhub Premium offers “the best gay content from the likes of Sean Cody, Machofucker, GayHoopla, Beef Cake Hunter, Kink, and many more”.

