Pornhub will block new UK users from next week in protest over Online Safety Act

Pornhub will block new users in the UK from accessing its site from next week, in a significant escalation of the adult platform’s standoff with the government over age-verification laws.

The move comes as the Online Safety Act continues to reshape how adult content is accessed online. From 2 February, only users who have already completed Pornhub’s existing age-verification process will be able to access the site in the UK. New users attempting to visit will be blocked entirely.

Pornhub is owned by Aylo, which also operates YouPorn and RedTube. The company says the UK’s regulatory framework has left it with little choice, arguing that compliance risks user privacy while failing to achieve its stated aim of protecting children.

What is The Online Safety Act?

The Online Safety Act, which came fully into force last year, requires platforms hosting pornographic content to carry out robust age checks. Approved methods include official ID documents, facial age-estimation technology and credit-card verification. Ofcom, the regulator responsible for enforcement, has said most major adult sites are now complying.

But Pornhub disputes the effectiveness of the system. Alex Kekesi, vice-president of brand and community at Aylo, said: “Our sites, which host legal and regulated porn, will no longer be available in the UK to new users, but thousands of irresponsible porn sites will still be easy to access.”

In a statement, the company added that after months of engagement with UK authorities, it believes the regime has “made the internet more dangerous for minors and adults and jeopardise(s) the privacy and personal data of UK citizens”.

Data published following the introduction of age-verification measures suggests UK traffic to Pornhub fell sharply, with visits dropping by more than three-quarters after the rules were enforced. Critics of the Act argue this has pushed users towards unregulated and potentially unsafe sites that are harder to police.

For UK users attempting to sign up from next week, the message from Pornhub will be simple: “access denied”

Pornhub has previously taken similar action in response to age-verification laws elsewhere, including in parts of the United States, where it has blocked access rather than introduce systems it says compromise user privacy.

Ofcom has said platforms hosting adult material must either comply with the law or prevent UK users from accessing their services. A spokesperson for the regulator has previously stated that companies “have a choice between using age checks to protect users as required under the Act, or to block access to their sites in the UK.”

The decision is likely to reignite debate around online safety, digital privacy and whether the UK’s approach is achieving its intended goals. Campaigners supporting the Act say robust age checks are essential to protect children, while critics warn the legislation risks driving adult content further underground.

