Senate Twink reflects on sex tape scandal: ‘I don’t regret it’

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, better known to most as the ‘Senate Twink’ who achieved notoriety after a tape emerged of him having sex in a hearing room of the US Senate, has spoken out once again about the scandal which ended his career in Washington.

In a new interview with Intelligencer, Maese-Czeropski said boldly: “The only person I negatively affected was myself. I bear those consequences. But I don’t regret fucking in the Senate.”

Brock Colyar, the journalist who spoke to Maese-Czeropski for the article, also notes that the former Senate staffer said “Who cares?” in reference to the incident over a dozen times in their interview.

Elsewhere in the interview Maese-Czeropski blasts his former co-workers as “self-obsessed and pathetic” and labels then–Maryland senator Ben Cardin, whose office he worked for, as an “irrelevant” Democrat heading for retirement.

The former staffer seemed to blame his boredom due to a lack of work to do for how he found himself filming the sexual encounter in the hearing room. “I would come in nine hours a day, sit there bored out of my fucking mind,” he told the publication. “So yeah I’m going to entertain myself and fuck in a room.”

“It’s not like I was skipping work”

Maese-Czeropski explained that he gave his partner in the video a tour of the Senate after the encounter before returning to his desk. “I went back to my desk and fucking sat there,” he said. “It’s not like I was skipping work.”

Last month saw the former civil servant break his silence on the scandal, revealing that he was left “catatonic” when the tape leaked and that the incident led to him spending time in a psych ward.

He also revealed that he has launched an OnlyFans channel under the Senate Twink moniker.

On his decision to join the adult content platform, he says: “I got some flack…people were like, ‘OK, he’s washed up…’” he revealed, before going on to explain why he did not immediately join the platform to capitalise on the incident. “I just needed time to process the scandal.”