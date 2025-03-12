Rosie O’Donnell confirms she has left the US following Trump’s re-election

Comedian and former host of The View Rosie O’Donnell has revealed she relocated to Ireland following the re-election of President Donald Trump.

In an emotional nine minute long video message the actress shared on Tiktok, she confirms that, in January of this year she moved to Ireland with her youngest child Clay, who she adopted with her ex-wife Michelle Rounds, just ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

O’Donnell, whose grandparents hail from Ireland, had high praise for the country, revealing: “It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say… the people are so loving and so kind and so welcoming. And I’m very grateful.” She also confirmed she is hoping to apply for citizenship given her Irish heritage.

Despite her love for Ireland, the TV personality also lamented her home, admitting: “I was never someone who thought I would move to another country. That’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are.”

“I miss my friends,” O’Donnell continued. “I miss many things about life there at home and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

“I just felt like we needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through… and now as we’re getting settled, I was ready to post this and to tell everybody what’s been going on.

O’Donnell took pause to note that she has not lost hope for her home country. “I think about everyone every day and the United States of America,” she admitted. “And I am hoping that we can turn things around, counting on you, all of you, to do what’s right. And I think deep down inside, we all know what that is.”

The A League of Their Own star has a long and well-documented feud with Trump, originating in 2006 when she called him out for his infidelity. During a 2016 primary debate, Trump referred to O’Donnell as a “slob” and “degenerate”, among other insults.