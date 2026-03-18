Police Scotland ends Nicola Sturgeon’s pro-trans guidance, recording biological sex

Police Scotland has made a U-turn on former first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s pro self-identification policy for trans people, and will now record ‘biological sex’.

As well as recording biological sex, officials will note separately if a person identifies as transgender for suspects and victims of all crimes and offences.

Under the Scottish National Party government led by Sturgeon from 2014 to 2023, Police Scotland guidance allowed suspects to self-identify their gender.

Police Scotland previously recorded crimes based on self-identified gender

Although this was part of operational guidance rather than legislation, trans rights across the globe have seen significant regression, and Police Scotland has been called on to take action.

Following a legal challenge by women’s rights group For Women Scotland in June 2025, which opposed data collection based on “gender”, and the April 2025 Supreme Court ruling that defined “woman” under the Equality Act as biological sex, Police Scotland has updated its policies.

The force said it aims to align with the ruling while balancing legal accuracy with human rights considerations.

“To meet this new data recording standard is a complex process” – Police Scotland amending its self-identification policy for trans people

Police Scotland said in its Sex and Gender Review: “Updating Police Scotland’s 22 relevant systems to meet this new data recording standard is a complex process.”

They added: “Although the ability to record sex and gender already exists, technical updates are required to clarify our data fields, introduce the transgender data set and ensure that biological sex and transgender status are clearly distinguished and not used interchangeably.”

Police will now record both biological sex and transgender status for:

* Victims/complainers

* Suspects/accused

* People at risk

This has been viewed by critics as a significant regression in trans rights since Sturgeon resigned from leadership.