Peter Tatchell protests Chick-fil-A’s London launch over anti-LGBTQ+ funding

LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell is set to lead a protest against US fast food chain Chick-fil-A this week as it opens its first London restaurant.

Campaigners from the Peter Tatchell Foundation will gather outside the new branch in Kingston upon Thames at 10am on Thursday (5 March), calling on consumers to boycott the company over its history of funding organisations that oppose LGBTQ+ equality.

The restaurant, located at 90 Eden Street, marks the brand’s latest attempt to expand into the UK market.

Tatchell said the protest was prompted by the company’s failure to guarantee it would stop supporting groups accused of campaigning against LGBTQ+ rights.

“We have been unable to secure assurances that Chick-fil-A will not in future fund homophobic organisations that campaign against LGBT+ human rights,” Tatchell said.

“Every letter and request for a meeting has been ignored.”

“Consumers should boycott Chick-fil-A” – LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell

According to Tatchell, the company’s US charitable arm has previously donated millions to organisations that oppose same-sex marriage, promote so-called conversion therapy and campaign against legal protections for LGBTQ+ people.

Among the groups cited are the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Focus on the Family and the National Christian Charitable Foundation.

“These organisations have campaigned against the US Equality Act and continue to promote discriminatory homophobic laws and policies,” Tatchell said.

He added that campaigners had repeatedly attempted to open dialogue with the company before organising the demonstration.

“We asked Chick-fil-A to give assurances that it will not fund individuals, organisations and campaigns that oppose LGBT+ human rights,” he said.

“They have refused to give any assurances.”

Tatchell said the foundation is urging the company to publicly commit to ending all financial support for groups promoting discrimination.

“Until we have that commitment, consumers should boycott Chick-fil-A,” he said.

Previous controversies in the UK

The fast food chain has previously faced backlash during earlier attempts to establish a presence in Britain. A trial restaurant at the The Oracle Shopping Centre closed in 2019 following protests from LGBTQ+ activists.

At the time, critics pointed to historic donations linked to the company’s founders and charitable arm.

The protest on Thursday is the latest action by the Peter Tatchell Foundation as the brand expands its footprint in the UK.

“Chick-fil-A’s funding of bigotry is out of step with British values,” Tatchell said.

“There should be no place in the UK for a business that uses its profits to fund prejudice.”