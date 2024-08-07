New Zealand Olympic rower Robbie Manson has opened up about his profitable side career on adult content subscription site OnlyFans, which he says is earning him more than double his income from rowing.

In an interview with Reuters, the out gay athlete revealed: “I am making more from OnlyFans than I am from rowing at this stage.”

Manson, who placed sixth in the men’s double sculls final at the Paris 2024 Olympics on 1 August, said he was inspired to join the platform by Australian diver Matthew Mitcham, a fellow gay athlete who also has an OnlyFans account.

“People need to subscribe if they want to know what’s exactly on there”

Manson described his OnlyFans content as “artistic nudes” but declined to elaborate, adding, “I think people need to subscribe if they want to know what’s exactly on there.”

The 34-year-old explained that while Rowing New Zealand covers his training costs, he needed additional income sources as rowing is not a highly-funded sport.

He said the governing body has been supportive of his OnlyFans venture, recognising it is “making a huge financial impact and helping me get to where I want to go”.

Manson believes his existing gay fanbase has contributed to his success on the platform. “The fact that I’m gay, I have the gay following and the audience already, and I’m slightly leaning into that,” he noted.

Manson is one of 175 openly LGBTQ+ athletes competing at the Paris Olympics across various sports, including 11 LGBTQ+ Team GB athletes.