NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani appoints Shawn(ta) Smith-Cruz as Department of Records lead

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has appointed Shawn(ta) Smith-Cruz, a Black lesbian librarian, to lead the New York City Department of Records.

Smith-Cruz, who has nearly 20 years of experience in academic, public, and community archives, will oversee the city’s archives, library and public records.

The announcement has been praised as a landmark win for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, given the recent removal and subsequent reinstatement of the Stonewall Pride flag under the Trump administration.

When was the Stonewall Pride flag removed?

After the flag was removed in February 2026, protesters spoke out against the administration, rallying for the LGBTQ+ symbol to be reinstated.

The Pride flag was permanently reinstalled at the Stonewall National Monument following a court settlement on 13 April.

This comes amid wider concerns about attempts to erase LGBTQ+ history, including the removal of pages from the Stonewall National Monument website referencing bisexual and transgender identities in 2025.

“Ensure the inclusion, access and celebration of our historical memory” – Smith-Cruz on her role as New York City Department of Records

With Smith-Cruz now overseeing these records, a sense of safety and hope has been restored within the LGBTQ+ community.

As per the NYC’s mayors office, The incoming DORIS Commissioner said: “It is an absolute honour to be called to serve as commissioner of the Department of Records and Information Services under mayor Mamdani’s administration, which feels to be a moment in NYC political history of great importance and collective endeavour.”

Smith-Cruz continued: “I am excited to explore processes of appraisal for which sufficient value can be named to ensure the inclusion, access and celebration of our historical memory.”

As per her official website, Smith-Cruz has a Bachelor of Science in Queer Women’s Studies and an A Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing/Fiction.

Mamdani, who took office in 2025, has advanced LGBTQ+ representation in city government, including establishing the city’s first-ever Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.

Who oversees the New York Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs?

Taylor Brown is the first trans person to head a city office, overseeing New York City’s LGBTQ+ initiatives, advancing anti-discrimination policies, and reinforcing sanctuary protections for the community.

Mamdani, who moved from Uganda to the United States at age seven, has been described as a pioneering LGBTQ+ ally and progressive political figure, a stance that strengthened during his 2025 mayoral campaign.

During his campaign, he labelled president Donald Trump’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights as “threatening”, calling for a New York that is strong enough to stand up to the republican.

“New York City must be a refuge for LGBTQIA+ people” – Zohran Mamdani on protecting LGBTQ+ rights as mayor

Speaking out on social media during his bid for mayor, he said: “New York City must be a refuge for LGBTQIA+ people, but private institutions in our own city have already started capitulating to Donald Trump’s assault on trans rights.”