Nicola Sturgeon defends trans community despite saying trans criminals forfeit ‘the right to be the gender of their choice’

Nicola Sturgeon, former first minister of Scotland, has reiterated her support for transgender rights, expressing concern that the right wing might exploit debates over LGBTQ+ gender issues.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Sturgeon spoke on the “stigmatised” community saying she believes there are “forces on the far right who have weaponised this issue” to oppose “gay rights or minority rights or women’s rights.”

“I don’t believe trans rights and women’s rights are in opposition” – Nicola Sturgeon

She reiterated “I will challenge this notion for a long as I have breath in my body. I don’t believe trans rights and women’s rights are in opposition.”

“Usually what I say on this issue gets misrepresented,” the politician continued, referencing a recent interview with ITV.

This comes as discussions continue about Scotland’s handling of transgender prisoners, particularly following the case of Isla Bryson.

Bryson was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2023 for two rapes committed in 2016 and 2019. Born male and originally charged as Adam Graham, Bryson identified as a woman during the trial and was initially held in a women’s prison before being transferred to a male facility.

The case prompted a change in Scotland’s policing policy ruling transgender inmates be placed in prisons aligned with their sex assigned at birth, during Sturgeon’s time in office.

“Probably forfeits the right to be the gender of their choice” – Nicola Sturgeon on trans criminals

Sturgeon was questioned about the case in the mentioned ITV interview, she stated: “Isla Bryson identified as a woman,” but added, “anybody who commits the most heinous male crime against women probably forfeits the right to be the gender of their choice.”

When asked to clarify, Sturgeon said, it was “probably was not the best phrase to use.”

She described Bryson as a biological male and admitted she should have been much more straightforward previously in her role as first minister.