YOTEL Tokyo Ginza in Japan review: Robots, SmartBeds and a secret games room

A breathtakingly functional transport network that doesn’t make you want to tear your hair out.

An integration of architecture and nature so beautiful, it makes you do a double take. A population of 37 million, and yet, walking to YOTEL Tokyo Ginza at rush hour, shoulder to shoulder with thousands of commuters, I can hear my own breath.

The exterior of the YOTEL Tokyo Ginza (Image: Press)

The city of Tokyo in Japan offers a new lens through which to see the world, as well as the YOTEL brand.

“Two in-house ‘delivery robots’, or Yobots, named Tomo and Aibo, fascinate visitors”

My stay at the 244-room YOTEL Tokyo Ginza is quite the departure from my previous (ironically, Japan-inspired) YOTEL experience: a snug night at the capsule hotel-style YOTELAIR Gatwick, the first in the world to open.

A room at YOTEL Tokyo Ginza (Image: Press)

The almost cyberpunk-purple of its otherwise minimalist décor aside, YOTEL’s first Japanese outpost, still gleaming and box-fresh even after its December 2024 opening, is a more traditional – and comfortably appointed – hotel experience.

Apart from the futuristic presence of two in-house “delivery robots”, that is. Also known as Yobots, they are named Tomo and Aibo, and fascinate visitors with their charmingly retro, R2-D2-style appearance.

Yobots Tomo and Aibo (Image: Press)

There are other high-tech flourishes throughout, from the TOTO toilets that clean your intimate areas (thrilling) to the SmartBeds™ that recline from a sofa into a bed at the touch of a button (fundamentally confusing, but that may just be me).

Contactless check-in is available via airline-style self-service kiosks, but the human beings that work here are so kind, attentive and helpful and representative of the gold-star service throughout Tokyo that you can’t help but balk at the thought of AI infiltrating the tourism industry.

The glossy reception area at the YOTEL Tokyo Ginza (Image: Press)

“The hotel is enviably centrally located in the Shimbashi area, with the well-connected Shimbashi Station only five minutes’ walk away”

The energy in the YOTEL Tokyo Ginza’s surprisingly glam Komyuniti restaurant-bar space, with its floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings and funky artwork from Mio Furukawa, certainly wouldn’t be the same without real people. One evening, we sample a range of high-end sakés here before hitting the breakfast buffet hard – grilled fish and Tamagoyaki is in abundance alongside all the Western standards – for hangover cures the next morning.

A look at the smart se of space in a room at YOTEL Tokyo Ginza (Image: Press)

The hotel is enviably centrally located in the Shimbashi area, with the well-connected Shimbashi Station only five minutes’ walk away. It also sits on the edge of the sensational neighbourhood of Ginza, which offers the mind-blowing “window-shopping” experience I assumed I’d get in New York City but didn’t. On Ginza’s jaw-dropping Chuo-dori main street – a sort of catwalk for buildings – the likes of Bvlgari and Tiffany & Co. boast huge, futuristic flagship stores that resemble giant shopping bags to tempt buyers inside.

True to its surroundings, the 14-floor YOTEL Tokyo Ginza is encased within a gleaming skyscraper and served by thrillingly fast lifts, with my spacious Premium Plus room offering the kind of five-star cityscape view you’d normally have to pay through the nose for. Rain showers, Urban Jungle toiletries, a secret games room, a 24-hour gym and a same-day luggage delivery service are the cherries on top.

For more information, visit hotel.com.

This article originally appeared in Attitude 370, the May/June 2026 issue, available in print and on digital platforms including Apple News+ and the Attitude app.