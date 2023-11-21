New ‘conversion therapy’ ban bill tabled includes unlimited fines

A bill has been seen that if passed would see ‘conversion therapy’ in the UK banned and perpetrators punished with unlimited fines.

The bill was tabled by the Liberal Democrat peer, Baroness Burt, in the House of Lords. Her bill was selected in a Private Members’ Bill ballot at the beginning of the month. It followed a ‘conversion therapy’ ban being left out of the King’s Speech, despite one being promised five years ago.

Baroness Burt’s bill, which would ban ‘conversion therapy’ aimed at changing sexual orientation and gender identity, got its first reading on Monday (20 November).

The BBC has reported to have seen the details of the bill which hasn’t been made public yet. The broadcaster has been told by Baroness Burt that there is “cross-party consensus” for a ban.

The bill will also reportedly “robustly differentiate” between what is being called “genuine psychological or religious practice, and ‘conversion therapy’ practices.”

“Let’s come up with something practical and a good solution” – Baroness Burt on ‘conversion therapy’ ban

As a Private Members Bill, the bill will go through the same steps as any other piece of potential legislation. However, there can be less time devoted to these bills which could limit the extent of debate.

In an exclusive interview with Attitude, after her bill was selected, Baroness Burt said there was broad support in Parliament for a ‘conversion therapy’ ban.

“I don’t think it’s a big issue for most people if I’m honest, but I think it’s an important issue. It needs addressing and those people with strong views either way, let them have their say. Let’s come up with something practical and a good solution.”

She remained cautiously optimistic about the potential for the bill to make it through, recognising it as a “long shot.”

The King’s Speech officially confirmed the government was not fulfilling a long-promised plan for a ban on the outdated practice. It also led to the government being branded a “total moral failure.”

It followed numerous delays and the bill being dropped at least once since it was first promised back in 2018.