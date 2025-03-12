New investigation uncovers one ambulance call a day due to chemsex in London

A new investigation by ITV News into the dangers of chemsex has found that in 2023 three people died from chemsex-related issues a month.

The Metropolitan Police also told journalists for ITV that they fear 2024 numbers will be of a record high.

The investigation is part of a After the high: Chemsex, beyond the myths, a new hour-long documentary on chemsex which is available to stream on ITVX. It also included a number of other shocking findings, including that almost a third of all drug-related hospital presentations at one of the UK’s busiest hospitals involved ‘chems’.

'A silent crisis': Chemsex related drugs claiming LGBT+ lives, yet few are taking notice



Furthermore, the London Ambulance Service told ITV News that at least one emergency call per day is linked to chemsex drugs.

‘Chemsex’ typically refers to the use of addictive drugs such as GHB/GBL and crystal meth, which are prevalently used by gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with men (MSM) to enhance intercourse.

Experts have referred to these alarming figures as a ‘silent crisis’ and have criticised the government for a lack of action taken thus far to combat the crisis.

One such expert, Dr Naomi Fitzgerald, a sexual health consultant at King’s College Hospital, can be heard in the documentary speaking about the growing prevalence of these substances. “I would like the NHS to understand the complexity of the issue and how much resource is required to look after these people,” Harris said. “I can only speak about this hospital, but I would imagine it’s similar elsewhere.”

“I am so sick of opening social media and seeing young gay men dying”

The documentary also hears from Kristian Jackson, a survivor of chemsex-related drug use, who shares their experience of overdosing and being placed in an induced coma. Jackson, now sober, commented: “I am so sick of opening social media and seeing young gay men dying. More and more people are dying, and nobody is talking about it.”

In response to the investigation, a government spokesperson commented: “We have empowered local authorities through the Public Health Grant to improve drug and alcohol treatment and recovery interventions. We will also continue to work with substance misuse commissioners to improve access to support services for those who use drugs in this context.”

