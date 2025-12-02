201 naked men arrested in Malaysia at alleged ‘health centre’ gay orgy, including two Brits

201 naked men were arrested in Malaysia last week (28 November) after police raided a “health centre” in Chow Kit over a suspected gay orgy. Three of those arrested have now been identified as British.

Of the 201 men detained, 171 Malaysian men were released without charge, while 31 others from different countries were remanded for two days before being released, authorities said.

Kuala Lumpur Police had been monitoring the centre, which they believed was hosting male-only sex parties, seizing condoms and other sexual paraphernalia.

“Condoms and several other items” – Police deputy chief Datuk Mohd Azani Omar on the seized items at the Malaysia “health centre” raid

Same-sex sexual activity is criminalised in Malaysia, punishable by up to 20 years in jail and whipping. Participation in male-only orgies is therefore illegal under the country’s criminal code.

Authorities and religious officials condemned the activities. As per local newspaper Berita Ahad, Kuala Lumpur police deputy chief Datuk Mohd Azani Omar: “We also seized condoms and several other items believed to have been used for immoral purposes.”

He added: “We detained 201 patrons and seven employees aged between 19 and 60, including 24 foreigners.”

Among the patrons were alleged civil servants, surgeons, teachers, deputy public prosecutors, law enforcement officers, and other professionals.

“The case is gone” – Omar said after there was no criminal evidence of exploitation

Authorities said the men were being investigated under Section 377B of Malaysia’s Penal Code, which criminalises unnatural intercourse, and Section 372 for alleged involvement in prostitution exploitation.

However, Omar added, they were released without charge as there was no evidence of exploitation: “Not a single one of them admitted to being a victim of exploitation… so the case is gone.”

“All those arrested were investigated under Sections 377/372 of the Penal Code, but there was no evidence to help the police pursue the case in that direction,” he concluded.

“This act is unacceptable” – Religious affairs minister Datuk Mohd Na’im on the alleged gay orgy in Malaysia

Religious affairs minister Datuk Mohd Na’im told reporters after closing the Haj, Umrah and Tourism Carnival: “This act is unacceptable, not only legally, but even more so from a religious standpoint.”

The venue had been operating for 8–10 months, offering a gym, sauna, swimming pool, and jacuzzis. Since the raid, officials have been enforcing strict protocols to ensure such activities do not recur, and the wellness centre’s licence may be revoked.

