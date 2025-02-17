Muhsin Hendricks, world’s first out gay imam, shot dead in South Africa

Muhsin Hendricks, believed to be the first publicly gay imam, was shot dead in Gqeberha, South Africa on Saturday (15 February 2025), according to reports.

Hendricks, 58, was known for running a mosque for LGBTQ Muslims. He also founded the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation in Cape Town, where he served as executive director.

The motive for the killing is currently unknown, say police.

Police say the Islamic scholar was in a car with another person when then another vehicle stopped in front of them and blocked their exit, reports the Guardian.

“Multiple shots”

“Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle,” said a representative for the Eastern Cape force in a statement.

“Thereafter the fled the scene, and the driver noticed that Hendricks, who was seated at the back of the vehicle, was shot and killed.”

Speaking to AFP, a police spokesperson added: “The motive for the murder is unknown and forms part of the ongoing investigation.”

Another police statement reported on by CNN imparts said: “Hendricks and a driver was inside a gold-coloured VW TRoc in Haley Place, Extension 23, Bethsdorp when a silver-coloured Hilux double cab stopped in front and blocked them from driving off.

“The unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle. Thereafter, they fled the scene, and the driver noticed that Hendricks who was seated at the back of the vehicle was shot and killed.”

Responding to the news, Julia Ehrt, the executive director of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association said: “The IGLA World family is in deep shock at the news of the murder of Muhsin Hendricks and calls on authorities to thoroughly investigate what we fear mat be a hate crime.

“He supported and mentored so many people in South Africa and around the world in their journey to reconcile with their faith, and his life has been a testament to the healing that solidarity across communities can bring in everyone’s lives. Our condolences go out to all who have been touched by his presence in all these years.”

On their website, the IGLA call the killing an “assassination”.

They also cite unconfirmed reports claim that Hendricks was in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape, to celebrate the marriage of a lesbian couple.

Hendricks – subject of the 2022 documentary The Radical – came out publicly as gay in 1996. Two years later he began hosting meetings in his home for LGBTQ Muslims, telling The Guardian in 2022: “I opened my garage, put a carpet down and invited people to have tea and talk.”