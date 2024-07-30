Morphine Love Dion provides update after LA car crash

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Morphine Love Dion has given an update on their condition after a car crash in Los Angeles.

The Miami-based queen, who had been attending RuPaul’s Drag Con, was involved in a crash in the Jefferson Park area of LA on Sunday (21 July). Initially, the incident involved one car before other vehicles collided, leading to a pile-up and the death of one woman.

After the crash, a statement was posted on Morphine’s Instagram saying the queen had “suffered multiple injuries but is grateful to be alive.”

“I love you all so so so much” – Morphine Love Dion

Posting on the platform on Monday (29 July) Morphine thanked everyone for the “love and positive messages” they had received. “As many of you know, last weekend I was in a serious car accident suffering a fractured collarbone. I also broke my jaw in half for which I needed surgery to repair and lead to the loss of several teeth. I’m still a bit sad and traumatized but extremely grateful and happy to be alive.”

Morphine said they are back in Miami and focusing on their recovery. They also said they would post “periodically” and asked for fans’ patience. They continued: “I want to send a special thank you to WOW, MTV/ Paramount, my manager Natasha, and my closest friends for taking care of me and helping with my accommodations. You have been nothing but amazing to me.” They closed by saying, “I love you all so so so much and hope to be back doing what I love very soon. Los quiero mucho y hasta la próxima (I love you very much and until next time)”

Drag Race queens from around the world and fans have been sending Morphine their love and best wishes.

“We are so grateful for the love and support” – Kaos

Canada‘s Drag Race‘s Kaos had been in the same car as Morphine. They also posted a statement on Monday. They said they were resting at home having suffered fractured ribs, a concussion, and some stitches. Kaos also thanked World of Wonder for helping cover the costs of their accommodation as well as checking up on both drag queens. “It’s truly appreciated and we are so grateful for the love and support,” Kaos wrote.

Morphine appeared on season 16 of Drag Race where they placed fifth. They won the show’s lip-sync LaLaPaRuza claiming the title of Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses and $50,000. Kaos appeared in the third season of Canada‘s Drag Race and finished ninth.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly after the crash, Uber said: “Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this gut-wrenching crash. We are working to get in touch with the driver and riders to check on their well-being.”