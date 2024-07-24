Drag Race’s Morphine Love Dion ‘grateful to be alive’ after LA car crash

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Morphine Love Dion is “grateful to be alive” after they were involved in a car crash that resulted in one person’s death. Five others were also injured, including Drag Race Canada‘s Kaos.

The crash took place at around 3:30 am on Sunday (21 July) in the Jefferson Park area of Los Angeles. Reports indicated that emergency services initially responded to a single-vehicle crash before other vehicles collided creating a pile up. As per ABC7, the California Highway Patrol said one person became trapped in their car and died of their injuries. Six people, including Morphine and Kaos, were taken to hospital.

A statement posted to Morphine’s Instagram account on Monday (22 July) read: “Morphine was in a serious car accident while in an Uber. She suffered multiple injuries but is grateful to be alive. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Some space and time is appreciated as she focuses on healing.”

Morphine’s season 16 sister, Xunami Muse, joined in with those sending love to Morphine. On X she posted: “Send my sister some good energy. It’s been the scariest two days ever but so happy her and everyone else that was in the car are doing fine.”

Morphine appeared on season 16 of Drag Race where they placed fifth. They won the show’s lip-sync LaLaPaRuza claiming the title of Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses and $50,000. The Miami-based queen was in California for RuPaul’s Drag Con LA.

Kaos was in the same car as Morphine. She appeared in the third season of Canada’s Drag Race then posted an Instagram story on Monday (23 July). She said she was ok and was “on bed rest” and would explain what happened when she had recovered more.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly Uber said: “Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this gut-wrenching crash. We are working to get in touch with the driver and riders to check on their well-being.”