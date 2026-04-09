Minneapolis considers legal return of bathhouses for first time since 1988

Minneapolis is considering bringing back bathhouses and sex venues nearly four decades after they disappeared from the city.

Local officials are reviewing a set of proposed rule changes that would, if approved, allow licensed venues where consenting adults can have sex. It would be the first time since 1988 that such spaces could legally operate in Minneapolis.

The plans are still at an early stage. City council members have asked staff to take a closer look at four draft ordinances before anything is signed off.

“LGBTQIA+ gathering spaces, including bathhouses, have long been targeted by criminalisation and policing” – council member Jason Chavez

Taken together, the proposals would create a licensing system for adult sex venues, update zoning rules, and change how the city regulates sexually oriented businesses. They also include revisions to health and sanitation standards, as well as a legal carve-out so licensed venues would not fall foul of indecency laws.

Council member Jason Chavez said the discussion is partly about how LGBTQ+ spaces have historically been treated.

“LGBTQIA+ gathering spaces, including bathhouses, have long been targeted by criminalisation and policing, and our communities have paid a devastating price for that,” Chavez said.

Other cities in Minnesota, including Duluth and St. Paul, already allow bathhouses to operate under regulation.

Health rules are expected to form a key part of any final policy

As part of the review, officials are also looking at how existing laws are written. Some of the current wording in zoning codes is considered outdated, particularly around how these venues are described.

Health rules are expected to form a key part of any final policy, with a focus on managing the risk of infectious diseases and setting clear expectations for operators.

No decision has been made yet. For now, the council has asked for more detailed analysis before deciding whether to move forward.

In 2021, San Francisco’s public health department removed a decades-long ban on bathhouses.