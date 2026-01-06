Mickey Rourke denies creating GoFundMe page to cover rent amid house eviction

Mickey Rourke has denied any involvement in a GoFundMe page set up to cover his alleged $60,000 (£44,409) in back rent amid his eviction from his Los Angeles home.

Taking to Instagram, the former Celebrity Big Brother star said he was unaware of the page and dismissed being spotlighted as some sort of “charity”, urging fans not to donate any money.

Rourke was removed from the reality TV programme in 2025 after making homophobic remarks to singer and social media star JoJo Siwa, who had revealed she was queer and was dating non-binary partner Kath Ebbs at the time.

“That’s not me, ok?” – Mickey Rourke on denying involvement with his alleged GoFundMe page

“Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me to donate money, like charity,” Rourke said in the social media video. “And that’s not me, ok?”

The Oscar nominated actor added: “If I needed money, I wouldn’t ask for no fucking charity. Whoever did this…I don’t know why they did it. I wouldn’t know what a GoFund foundation is in a million years.”

“Don’t give any money,” said Rourke, “and if you gave money, get it back.” Rourke said he will be taking legal action. “I’m going to talk to my lawyer…and get to the bottom of this.”

The GoFundMe page, Help Mickey Rourke Stay in His Home, was created by Liya-Joelle Jones, assistant to Rourke’s manager Kimberly Hines, who told Deadline it was set up after Rourke was served an eviction notice on 18 December.

“My assistant started it to help Mickey as a nice gesture” – Kimberly Hines, Rourke’s manager on the GoFundMe page

Hines said: “We’re trying to do the best that we can,” unaware of how the former boxer would react. “My assistant started it to help Mickey as a nice gesture because he was being forced out of his home.”

She continued, “It was not done with any malintent. The money has not gone anywhere. If Mickey decides he does not want it, the money will be returned to his fans.”

Rourke admitted he has done a “terrible job” managing his career and finances since his rise to fame in the 1980s with prominent roles in films such as Diner (1982) and Rumble Fish (1983).

“Covid and the writer’s strike killed my money” – Rourke on financial struggles

“I did borrow some money from a really great friend of mine. Eventually, I’ll say who it was. He helped me out of a jam. Covid and the writer’s strike killed my money,” said the 73-year-old.

On his rented property from which he was evicted, he said: “I was in a really bad situation with the place I was renting.” He went on to blame “two scumbags” from New York who bought the house but did not address the mould and water damage.

“I said, ‘I’m not paying rent because there’s mice, there’s rats. The floor’s rotten. One bathtub, there’s no water. In two different sinks, there was no water.’”

Despite being evicted, Rourke expressed gratitude for his current living situation: “I’m very grateful for what I have. I got a roof over my head. I’ve got food to eat.”

