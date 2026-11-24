The Attitude Foundation has helped secure the release of four gay men imprisoned in Cameroon because of their sexuality.

Working alongside Project Not Alone, an initiative supporting LGBTQ+ people imprisoned under anti-gay laws in Africa, the Foundation contributed funding towards efforts to secure the men’s freedom.

The four men were held at Bafoussam Prison in Cameroon, where same-sex sexual activity is criminalised. Financial support helped cover costs associated with securing their release, including legal expenses and fines.

“I’m unbelievably proud of what has been achieved” – Attitude Foundation CEO Oliver Pike

Project Not Alone, run by the Erasing 76 Crimes project, works to support LGBTQ+ prisoners detained because of their sexual orientation. Its work includes providing financial assistance for legal representation, court expenses and other costs, as well as food and essential supplies for people held in prison.

Attitude Foundation CEO Oliver Pike has praised the collective efforts behind the men’s release, writing in a statement, “I’m unbelievably proud of what has been achieved. This has truly been a team effort, from Colin and the Project Not Alone team working tirelessly on the ground, to our incredible volunteers selling raffle tickets, and the entire Attitude and Stream Publishing team whose support enables the Foundation to raise vital funds throughout the year.

“The release of these four men demonstrates the extraordinary impact that can be achieved when the global LGBTQ+ community comes together in solidarity to support those facing persecution simply for being who they are.”

Cameroon remains one of several African countries where same-sex relationships are criminalised, leaving LGBTQ+ people vulnerable to arrest, prosecution and imprisonment.