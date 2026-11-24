Jonathan Bailey’s Shameless Fund has partnered with Burberry on a new collection and campaign called ‘Let It Pour’, featuring three British LGBTQ+ talents getting wet for charity.

The campaign stars singer Cat Burns, England football captain Leah Williamson and Royal Ballet principal dancer William Bracewell, who are showered as role models in their respective fields.

‘Let It Pour’ takes its name from a Burberry tagline used in the 1980s, reflecting the British luxury brand’s founding spirit of resilience. The campaign uses rain as a metaphor for life’s challenges, celebrating the resilience of LGBTQ+ people and their freedom to express themselves.

Burberry’s Chief Creative praises The Shameless Fund

Cat Burns for Burberry x The Shameless Fund ‘Let It Pour’ collection (Image: Burberry x The Shameless Fund) Leah Williamson for Burberry x The Shameless Fund ‘Let It Pour’ collection (Image: Burberry x The Shameless Fund) William Bracewell for Burberry x The Shameless Fund ‘Let It Pour’ collection (Image: Burberry x The Shameless Fund)

Daniel Lee, Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer, said in a news release: “The Shameless Fund is doing important work, and it’s an honour to be able to support it.”

“‘Let It Pour’ is not just about the elements but life’s challenges,” he added.

The collection includes a wool blanket scarf and a reversible bucket hat made from cotton gabardine. The accessories feature Burberry’s seasonal check in black and calico beige, alongside the ‘Let It Pour’ slogan and the Burberry Knight motif in The Shameless Fund’s signature pink.

Burberry to donate to The Shameless Fund

Burberry will donate a percentage of the collection’s selling price to The Shameless Fund, which supports frontline LGBTQ+ charities through grants. The organisation has raised more than $2 million since launching in summer 2024, awarding multi-year grants in the UK and US, with global grant-giving due to roll out in 2027.

Jonathan Bailey, founder of The Shameless Fund, said the ‘Let It Pour’ collection “celebrates our resilience and reminds us that we’ve weathered storms before. We’ll do it again.”

“Some of us have to fight harder just to be ourselves, so we wrap each other up, we protect each other and we keep dancing in the rain, knowing the sun will return.”

Jonathan Bailey praises ‘Let It Pour’ LGBTQ+ contributors

Cat Burns for Burberry x The Shameless Fund ‘Let It Pour’ collection (Image: Burberry x The Shameless Fund) Leah Williamson for Burberry x The Shameless Fund ‘Let It Pour’ collection (Image: Burberry x The Shameless Fund) William Bracewell for Burberry x The Shameless Fund ‘Let It Pour’ collection (Image: Burberry x The Shameless Fund)

On the contributors, he said: “Cat, Leah and William are three of my heroes. They’re beautifully authentic, talented and inspiring members of The Shameless Collective, and I’m thrilled they’ve joined us for the pour.”

Sarah Jenkins, CEO of The Shameless Fund, spoke on behalf of the charity, admitting that they are “excited to be collaborating with Burberry for ‘Let It Pour’”.

“Burberry is an iconic British brand that has both long understood the relationship between people and the world around them and the power of creativity and storytelling to deliver change. Critically, monies raised will enable us to create real-world impact on the LGBTQ+ frontline, at a time when funding is needed more than ever,” said Jenkins.