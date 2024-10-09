Mawaan Rizwan accepts Comedy Award at the Attitude Awards: ‘This is a really special moment’

Writer, actor and comedian Mawaan Rizwan has won The Comedy Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

After being presented with his award by fellow comedian and actor Jayde Adams at the ceremony tonight (Wednesday 9 October 2024), Rizwan said: “I’m really exhausted. No one tells you that your dreams coming true is so exhausting. And that’s a really gorgeous reminder that, actually, it’s been a hustle, and it’s taken me 30 years to do things on my own terms because of the identities I clearly wear and keep being reminded of – but don’t want to be reduced to.”

The 32-year-old added: “This is a really special moment. It feels really validating to get such a huge response from inside the community. Thank you for all the love for Juice. It’s quite rare that something so batshit gets commissioned. Queerness, in itself, is so surreal to some people somehow, and to make a show about it is a real treat, so thank you.



“And also, I just want to say, I feel a lot of support from the queer community, but they’ve also let me down. First, if you haven’t seen my show, I have a bowl cut, and you lot have been hating on it. One of the comments was, ‘I don’t believe this contented gay relationship, because no man could love someone with that haircut.’ I’ve taken the feedback on board, and I’m writing series two – and doing something about it.



“I want to dedicate this to all those who hated the haircut.”

Mawaan Rizwan with his Attitude Award (Image: Attitude)

Rizwan’s win comes after pop icon Lulu was named Honorary Gay earlier in the night. Meanwhile, musical legend Elton John became the recipient of the Legacy Award at the annual event.

In his Attitude cover interview to support his win, the Juice star opened up about how much winning the award meant to him.

Mawaan Rizwan on the cover of Attitude Magazine Issue 361 (Image: Attitude/Tom Johnson)

“It’s lovely to be recognised among my queer contemporaries and peers,” he said, before adding: “Also, the Awards are a hoot. Queer people know how to party.”

Rizwan also spoke about the importance of creating art with authenticity, especially as a queer person of colour.

“To not compromise, for me, is deeply political,” he said. “I think what I strive for is being afforded the same creativity and freedom that someone who is not from a marginalised background gets afforded.”

Mawaan Rizwan (Image: Attitude/Tom Johnson)

Rizwan is one of five cover stars for the new issue of Attitude. He joins Elton John, Lulu, DJ and producer The Blessed Madonna and 2024 Eurovision winner Nemo.