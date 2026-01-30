Manchester Pride to return in 2026 under community-led organisation

Manchester will host Pride again this summer after LGBTQ+ businesses and community figures stepped in to create a new not-for-profit body to deliver the event.

A newly formed Community Interest Company, Manchester Village Pride CIC (MVP), will take responsibility for organising Pride following the collapse of Manchester Pride Events Ltd last year.

The four-day celebration is scheduled to take place over the Summer Bank Holiday Weekend, from Friday 28 to Monday 31 August, with organisers confirming the return of the parade, the Village party and the vigil.

The initiative has received backing from Manchester City Council, Marketing Manchester, Cityco and trade union Equity, alongside LGBTQ+ charities and community organisations. Organisers say the event will be centred on the Village, with a wider Pride Fringe programme of arts, culture and nightlife events running alongside it.

“2026 is a year of rebuilding, reestablishing trust, reconnecting with Pride’s origins” – Carl Austin-Behan, spokesperson for Manchester Village Pride CIC

MVP has secured £120,000 in loans from Village venues, which organisers say will provide the working capital needed to begin delivery. The funding has been presented as a show of confidence from local LGBTQ+ businesses, aimed at ensuring Pride remains community-led.

The company’s board consists of unpaid directors working on a voluntary basis. Any surplus generated by the event will be reinvested into LGBTQ+ charities, grassroots groups and community services. Manchester City Council will also host engagement sessions with LGBTQ+ organisations, while MVP plans to establish a Community Advisory Board through an open application process.

Carl Austin-Behan, a founding board member and spokesperson for Manchester Village Pride CIC, said: “Manchester Village Pride is built around a simple belief. Pride has a home – and that home is the Village – but Pride belongs to everyone.

“This is a really exciting time for our community. We have a chance to start again. 2026 is a year of rebuilding, reestablishing trust, reconnecting with Pride’s origins and reinforcing the role of the Village as the heart of the celebration.

“Pride is vital for Manchester, as a symbol of our welcoming and inclusive city” – deputy council leader Cllr Garry Bridges

“From 2027 onwards MVP plans to develop a wider programme of citywide activity around Pride.

“Bringing Pride home to the Village is about more than location. It is a commitment to responsibility: paying artists properly, funding community groups, supporting charities, protecting LGBTQ+ heritage – and building a sustainable future for Pride in Manchester.”

Deputy council leader Cllr Garry Bridges said: “Pride is vital for Manchester, as a symbol of our welcoming and inclusive city, a chance to celebrate our LGBTQ+ communities and to highlight injustices which still exist.

“The Council have always been clear that Pride must happen this year. Manchester Village Pride came to us with a strong and credible plan which we are happy to support. Who better to organise our city’s Pride than the people who work with our LGBTQ+ communities all year round?”

“Pride has always been, and will always be, for everyone” – George House Trust chief executive Darren Knight

LGBT Foundation managing director Rachel Bottomley welcomed the approach, saying: “We’re proud to stand alongside Manchester Village Pride as it rebuilds a celebration shaped by and for the community. This renewed focus on community and transparency is an opportunity to ensure LGBTQ+ people across Greater Manchester feel supported, represented, and empowered. We look forward to playing our part in continuing to spread hope and joy, with our Village Angels helping keep people safe over the Manchester Village Pride weekend.”

George House Trust chief executive Darren Knight added: “George House Trust’s history is built on the passion and determination of Greater Manchester’s LGBTQ+ community. For the last 40 years, the August Bank Holiday weekend in Manchester has been about inclusion, voice and making life better for people! Everyone at George House Trust is proud to stand in solidarity to ensure that for 2026 and beyond, there’s no change in that. Pride has always been, and will always be, for everyone.

“It’s great to see this community response and we hope we see you at the vigil.”

Equity confirmed it will sign an agreement with MVP covering performers at the event.

