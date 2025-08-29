Manchester Council investigating denied Gay Village entries during Manchester Pride

Manchester Council has announced it is investigating reports of inconsistent access to the Gay Village during Manchester Pride 2025, after some attendees said they were denied entry over the weekend.

The annual LGBTQ+ celebration, which took place last weekend from 22 to 25 August, reportedly drew close to 100,000 people to the city centre.

Attendees have complained that they were denied entry to the public area that does not require wristbands.

“For everyone’s safety no wristband, no entry” – one sign read at the Pride celebration

Featuring performances by artists including Attitude cover star Olly Alexander, Leigh-Anne, Diana Vickers and Nelly Furtado, Pride events such as the Gay Village Party, performances at Sackville Gardens, the Bloom Street car park and the new Mardi Gras area at Depot Mayfield, required tickets.

Several people told the Manchester Evening News that they were stopped by security at the East entrance near Manchester Piccadilly station.

Some reported having to argue their way in, others said they were told of new access policies or were asked to pay for wristbands to enter bars and venues within the area.

A spokesperson for Manchester City Council told the publication: “Over the Pride weekend tens of thousands of people flock to Manchester to celebrate our wonderfully diverse city and our proud history when it comes to standing up for LGBTQ+ rights.

“The Council understands there were a range of wristband options open for attendees, ranging from the Mardi Gras events, to wider Village events, and free access passes for residents or people wanting to make their way through the area. This was managed on site by security which was arranged via Pride’s organisers.

“We requested that everyone using the space respected the safety and wellness policy” – Manchester Pride organisers on wristband policy

Signs at entrances cited safety concerns, with one reading: “For everyone’s safety no wristband, no entry. CCTV in operation for the purpose of safety and security.”

Manchester Pride organisers said a “clear safety and wellness policy” was in place throughout the Gay Village Party, emphasising that wristbands were intended to ensure a safe space for attendees and signal support for the event.

They stated: “We requested that everyone using the space respected the safety and wellness policy. By displaying your village supporter bands on entry people were sending a clear message that you support the event and the safety of those attending.”