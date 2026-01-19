Man slashed across face after kissing boyfriend on NYC subway, police say

A queer man was slashed across the face on a New York City subway train after being targeted with anti-LGBTQ+ remarks, police have said.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:50pm on January 10 on a southbound No. 6 train approaching 23rd Street Station, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Police said the 28-year-old victim had been kissing his boyfriend when another passenger reacted aggressively. Local outlet PIX 11 reported that the suspect shouted an anti-gay slur, which led to what police described as a “verbal dispute”.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident as a suspected bias attack

The situation escalated when the suspect used an unidentified sharp object to slash the victim on the right side of his face, causing a laceration.

🚨WANTED FOR A HATE CRIME ASSAULT: On Saturday, January 10, 2026, at approximately 7:50 PM, a 28-year-old male victim was on a southbound 6 train approaching the 23 Street Station, confines of the 13 Precinct/Transit District 4, when an unidentified individual engaged him in a… pic.twitter.com/mfbFQV27xK — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 15, 2026

After the attack, the suspect exited the train at the 23rd Street and Park Avenue station and fled on foot. He has not been identified or apprehended.

Police said the victim exited the train at 14th Street Union Square and was transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident as a suspected bias attack.

The attack follows an increase in reported hate crimes in New York state

On January 15, the NYPD released images of the suspected attacker via its NYPD Crime Stoppers X account and asked the public for assistance. Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 1-800-577-TIPS.

The attack follows an increase in reported hate crimes in New York state. An August 2024 report from state comptroller Thomas P. Dinapoli found that reported hate crimes rose by 12.7% in 2023, with 1,089 incidents recorded statewide. Of those, 12% involved gay male victims.

In 2023, O’shae Sibley was killed after being attacked while vogueing at a gas station.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.