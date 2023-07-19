Madonna posts to social media for first time since leaving hospital – and she’s looking so well

Madonna has shared the first pictures of herself since she was released from hospital following a serious bacterial infection.

The singer appears to be happy and healthy while cuddling a large bouquet of pink roses.

“A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world.” ♥️🌹 Thank You.”, the star wrote on an Instagram post.

She also shared two cute selfies on her Instagram Stories, showing her cuddling a plush toy.

The singer was hospitalised in late June and spent time in the intensive care unit due to an infection, according to her manager Guy Oseary.

Madonna posted this image on her Instagram Stories (Image: Madonna/Instagram)

The star is recovering after a recent bacterial infection (Image: Madonna/Instagram)

A host of famous names have added comments of support to the post, including M’s Desperately Seeking Susan co-star Rosanna Arquette (“I’m happy you are healing”) and long-time friend and collaborator Debi Mazar (“how beautiful! That’s a bouquet! Love you.”)

Madonna’s 40th anniversary Celebration Tour was set to kick off in Canada on 15 July but was pushed back following her hospitalisation. A statement released by the star earlier this month said the current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and start the European leg in October as planned.

In the statement from 10 July, Madonna wrote: “I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”