Louise Sandher-Jones MP: ‘We’ve awarded £31m to dismissed LGBT+ veterans in one year – please keep coming forward’ (EXCLUSIVE)

One year ago, the Ministry of Defence opened the Financial Recognition Scheme. This was a vital component of our response to the Etherton Review and our commitment to right historical wrongs against LGBT+ veterans who served their country with honour but faced discrimination under outdated policies.

Since launching on 13 December 2024, we have made significant progress. Over 1,300 applications have been received, with 949 decisions already made, awarding more than £31 million in total to those who suffered injustice. Each application represents a veteran who deserves our recognition, and each decision is handled with the care and attention their service merits.

This year has also seen profound moments of national recognition. The unveiling of the LGBT+ Veterans Memorial marked a historic milestone – a permanent tribute to those who served whilst facing persecution.

“Defence is fully committed to implementing all 49 recommendations from the late Lord Etherton’s report”

I was deeply honoured to attend the unveiling of the UK’s first memorial dedicated to LGBT+ Armed Forces personnel alongside HM King Charles III. The memorial recognises a dark period in our past – when LGBT+ service members were banned from serving between 1967 and 2000 – and represents an important moment of acknowledgement and healing. It ensures that the experiences, courage and service of our LGBT+ veterans remain permanently honoured.

King Charles walks with the minister of veterans’ affairs, Louise Sandher-Jones (Image: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2024)

The memorial also represents our commitment to current and future LGBTQ+ service personnel: your sacrifice and dedication in protecting our nation, both at home and overseas, are deeply valued. We remain determined to foster an inclusive environment where all LGBTQ+ personnel receive the honour, respect and dignity they are entitled to.

/im

Defence is fully committed to implementing all 49 recommendations from the late Lord Etherton’s report, including the Financial Recognition Scheme, to ensure justice for those who were affected.

“To any veteran reading this: you served your country with distinction, and you deserve recognition. Please come forward”

I want to be candid about the challenges we have faced with the Financial Recognition Scheme. Processing applications takes time because we are committed to getting every decision right. I understand the frustration expressed by veterans and organisations like Fighting with Pride, who rightly champion those affected. Their advocacy is important, and we are listening.

Reaching every eligible veteran remains our most significant challenge. We are working to connect with the community – individuals who may have understandable reasons to be cautious about engaging with Defence communications. Many carry the weight of past mistreatment and rebuilding that trust takes consistent effort across multiple channels, from traditional media to working closely with veteran organisations, NHS partners, and veteran employers. Due to the length of time that has passed since the Ban was lifted, and differences in record keeping at the time, Defence has no comprehensive way of identifying those impacted by the Ban. It is also important that applications are made through a standardised process to ensure fair and equal opportunity to all that apply.

King Charles lays flowers at An Opened Letter memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum (Image: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2024)

The Financial Recognition Scheme closes on 13 December 2026. Between now and then, my priority continues to be ensuring that every eligible veteran knows about this opportunity and feels supported in coming forward. We owe them nothing less than our sustained commitment to delivering the justice Lord Etherton’s review envisioned.

To any veteran reading this: you served your country with distinction, and you deserve recognition. Please come forward.

Louise Sandher‑Jones has served as parliamentary under‑secretary of state (minister for veterans and people) in the Ministry of Defence since September 2025. She has been the Labour MP for North East Derbyshire since July 2024.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.