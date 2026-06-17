London Underground gets new Pride audio tour featuring LGBTQ+ voices

A new Pride-themed audio guide has been launched by Transport for London, with contributors including artists, community members and queer staff.

Available until the end of June, the project has been developed by Art on the Underground in partnership with OUTbound, TfL’s LGBTQ+ staff network. Rather than taking place in a single location, the experience leads listeners through five separate works, pairing each one with a personal account from someone connected to it.

Among the featured pieces is We Move Through Scales of Blue by Phoebe Boswell, which spans Bethnal Green and Notting Hill Gate stations. One of the swimmers depicted in the work, Zahara C-Jones, appears in the guide and reflects on what freedom means to her as a queer woman. At St James’s Park station, writer and curator Dr Maggie Matić discusses Angels of History, created by artists Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings.

Who features in Transport for London’s new LGBTQ+ audio experience?

The route also extends to Trafalgar Square, where visitors can hear from Abel Holsborough, one of 726 trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people whose faces were used in Teresa Margolles’ Fourth Plinth installation Mil Veces un Instante. Another stop explores Nina Wakeford’s Pink Depot, while members of SisterMatic, described as the UK’s first lesbian-run sound system, speak about their appearance in Rudy Loewe’s mural The Congregation at Brixton station.

The launch forms part of TfL’s wider programme of events for Pride Month. This year marks 10 years since around 50 pedestrian crossings surrounding Trafalgar Square were altered to feature alternative green symbols celebrating LGBTQ+ communities. Introduced during Pride celebrations in 2016, the designs – including same-sex couples holding hands and transgender symbols – have remained in place ever since.

Later this month, portrait posters highlighting staff members, organisations and community groups who have contributed to LGBTQ+ life in London and the transport industry will also appear across the network. TfL employees are additionally set to take part in the Pride in London parade on 4 July aboard a branded bus.

“London’s transport network reflects the city’s diversity” – Emma Strain, TfL’s customer director

Emma Strain, TfL’s customer director, said: “London’s transport network reflects the city’s diversity, and we are incredibly proud to celebrate Pride Month by bringing these wonderful LGBTQIA+ stories to our customers.”

She added: “The new Art on the Underground audio tour offers a way to connect with public art, bridging the gap between the brilliant creativity on our network and the lived experiences of our staff and the wider community.”

Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard, London’s deputy mayor for communities and social justice, said the initiative was a “great way to bring to life stories from both TfL colleagues and the wider community” during Pride Month.

The free audio guide is available here.