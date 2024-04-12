London Trans+ Pride: Date announced for 2024 demonstration

London Trans+ Pride has announced a date for its 2024 demonstration, marking the sixth year of the landmark event.

Posting on Instagram today (Friday 12 April), organisers confirmed that London Trans+ Pride 2024 will be held on Saturday 27 July.

Under the tagline “Justice + Liberation”, the group has asked attendees to meet at 1 pm at London’s Trafalgar Square and to “wear masks” and “bring signs”.

More than 25,000 people are thought to have turned out for last year’s event, which also saw people gather in Trafalgar Square before marching to Wellington Arch.

Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney and model Munroe Bergdorf were among those leading chants and also making speeches to the crowds throughout the day.

Dan Harry from the BBC’s I Kissed A Boy also condemned the government and media for attacking the trans community. Addressing trans youth he said: “We have got your back; we are here to support you. We will be here as much as we possibly can. There’s no LGB without the T.”

Typically turbulent time for the UK’s trans community

The London Trans+ Pride 2024 announcement comes amid a typically turbulent time for the UK’s trans+ community, particularly following the recently published Cass review, a major report looking into the provision of gender-affirming care for trans people in England.

Though reception of the review has been mixed, Stonewall has said it “could lead to new barriers that prevent children and young people from accessing the care they need and deserve.”

This came shortly after NHS England paused puberty blockers for children.