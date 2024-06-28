Alice Litman’s family condemns ‘confused’ anti-trans voices in moving speech

The family of Alice Litman, who took her own life in 2022, has called out the “doubters and the confused” anti-trans voices in the UK.

Alice was 20 when she took her own life on 26 May 2022. She had been waiting 1,023 days for her first appointment at a gender identity clinic in England and had struggled to access sufficient mental health support.

On Wednesday (26 June) her mother, Caroline, and her sister, Kate, collected a Pride Award at the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards for their campaigning for better trans healthcare.

At the start of an emotional speech, Kate said, “It’s an unavoidable truth that the NHS is failing trans people.” She went on to say she believes a transformation of trans healthcare is possible and that it’s “within NHS England’s power to transform trans healthcare, but it’s up to us to demand and take it.”

She also shared that she and her family have been accused of “weaponising” Alice’s death for their own means but committed to carrying on with the family’s Campaign for Alice.

“Why should my trans child be less deserving of a fully lived life than any of their cis ones, right?” – Caroline Litman

After a round of applause and a standing ovation, Caroline took to the mic. After making a joke of her being a “straight, cis, white middle-class middle-aged woman,” who she said “looks quite similar to a lot of the more prominent anti-trans players in the UK today,” she carried on by saying that she was also committed to the cause.

“It hurts my heart to see other mothers working their hardest to diminish and limit trans lives,” Caroline added. “Why should my trans child be less deserving of a fully lived life than any of their cis ones, right?” Caroline also recognised that her position and privilege could be her “superpower.”

She went on to say that she plans to contact “the doubters and the confused” and “those who fear difference,” opining, “maybe they will listen to me” as she humanises trans lives. “Thank you to everyone in the LGBTQ+ community who have embraced me wholeheartedly,” she closed, “I wish I’d found you sooner.” She then said, “your encouragement means so much to me. Trans lives matter. You’re all loved.”