Anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime bill passes House of Lords as an aggressive offence

The House of Lords has passed an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill that would make anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime an aggravated offence.

If the Bill is passed in the House of Commons, it will become law, meaning LGBTQ+ people will have equal protections under hate crime legislation.

The Bill, spearheaded by Yvette Cooper and Lord Hanson of Flint, has gained support from the LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall, which has been campaigning for equal treatment since 2024.

Through their Hold My Hand campaign, they have been advocating for anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes to be treated as aggravated offences in the UK.

“We are one step closer to making anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime an aggravated offence” – Simon Blake celebrating The House of Lords passing the bill

In light of the news, Stonewall CEO Simon Blake celebrated the milestone in a statement to the official Stonewall website.

“We have made further progress on the journey to LGBTQ+ equality – we are one step closer to making anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime an aggravated offence,” he said.

“Putting hate crime against LGBTQ+ people on the same footing as religious and racial hate crime has always been the right thing to do. It sends a powerful message that LGBTQ+ people deserve equal access to justice,” the 52-year-old continued.

“Stonewall, and others, have campaigned tirelessly for this change” – Blake on making anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime an aggravated offence

Blake urged further action to continue progress for LGBTQ+ rights: “Effective advocacy matters now more than ever. Stonewall, and others, have campaigned tirelessly for this change; I am proud to see it one step closer to becoming a reality.”

Previously, anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes were recognised but had lower maximum penalties compared with other marginalised groups. Classifying them as aggravated offences means harsher penalties and more time for victims to access justice.

A study by Stonewall found that less than half (44%) of LGBTQ+ people feel safe holding their partner’s hand in public, and as of 2024, more than 18,000 hate crimes were motivated by sexual orientation, with over 2,500 related to trans identities.