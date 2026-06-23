Leicester Pride 2026 banks on 20,000 attendees for landmark year

Leicester Pride is gearing up for a strong year, with organisers banking on more than 20,000 attendees heading to Abbey Park on 5 September 2026.

The city has become the Midlands’ largest free-to-attend, one-day Pride festival, bringing together the LGBTQ+ community, allies, families, businesses and visitors.

Chair of Leicester Pride, Martyn Parker, described the Midlands’ Pride season as becoming a “powerhouse” in the UK Pride calendar, adding: “Leicester Pride is proud to play a leading role in that story.”

“Leicester Pride continues to demonstrate the strength, resilience and vibrancy of our community” – Martyn Parker on the 2026 festival

He said: “Every year we welcome people from right across the region and beyond who come together to celebrate diversity, support one another and show that everyone deserves to feel seen, valued and accepted.”

Celebrating the anticipated turnout, Parker added: “With more than 20,000 people expected to attend this year’s event, Leicester Pride continues to demonstrate the strength, resilience and vibrancy of our community.

“We are looking forward to delivering a fantastic day that showcases everything that makes Leicester such a diverse, welcoming and inclusive city.”

When and where is Leicester Pride 2026?

Leicester Pride 2026 will take place at Abbey Park, Leicester, on 5 September from 1pm to 9pm, featuring a colourful city-centre parade alongside live music, entertainment, and food and drink vendors, highlighting community spirit.

As of writing, the 2026 line-up has yet to be announced. Last year, the festival saw international DJ Josh Harrison headline the main stage, bringing cowboy hat swagger to Abbey Park.

For more information and updates, please visit the official Leicester Pride website.